    Grow a 'Stache': How this Wilmington facial hair group helps children's nonprofits

    By Cheryl M. Whitaker, Wilmington StarNews,

    2 days ago

    A group based around mustaches has a goal that goes far beyond unique facial hair.

    The Wilmington chapter of Mustaches for Kids have set a goal to raise $150,000 in 2024 to help several local children's nonprofits.

    Here's more on the group and how they plan to raise the money.

    What is Mustaches for Kids?

    Mustaches for Kids is a national organization founded to benefit children's nonprofits through the growth of mustaches. The Wilmington chapter was one of the first in the nation. The nonprofits the chapter supports impact Southeastern North Carolina, especially New Hanover, Brunswick and Pender counties.

    How long has the Wilmington chapter been around?

    Mustaches for Kids Wilmington is in its 21st year. It started in 2003 with just a few guys and now has more than 100.

    How does the chapter raise funds?

    Mustaches for Kids' latest event will run throughout November. Starting with the first of the month, every guy needs to be clean shaved. The chapter will meet each week to check in, take weekly progress pictures and turn in any pledge funds collected during the week.

    At the end of the season, the chapter will celebrate with the "Stache Bash" gala, a mustache-themed costume event where the chapter reveal the final funds that has been collected.

    When is the next fundraiser?

    The next fundraiser is "Shave Day" being held on Wednesday, Nov. 6, starting at 7 p.m. at the Wilmington Brewing Company. The public is invited to attend.

    "They are one of our regular stops and I must add that they have once again brewed a special beer just for Mustaches for Kids," said Rob Cole, board member. A portion of the sales go directly to Mustaches for Kids.

    How can the community help?

    Mustaches for Kids is looking for new "growers" to join them. If anyone is interested, they can come out for Shave Day. People can donate while they participate and grow their mustache throughout the month of November. If you can’t or don’t want to be a grower, but want to donate, visit www.m4k-ilm.org/ .

    What impact does the chapter have on the nonprofits they support?

    Mustaches for Kids in almost 21 years have been able to give back nearly a million dollars to the community. The chapter works directly with nonprofits such as The Children's Museum of Wilmington, JDRF, Make-A-Wish, Boys and Girls Clubs, Communities in Schools, The Miracle League, Camp Schreiber, Ocean Cure, Carousel Center, Masonboro.Org and DREAMS of Wilmington.

    This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Grow a 'Stache': How this Wilmington facial hair group helps children's nonprofits

