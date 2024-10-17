12 must-try new foods at the 2024 N.C. State Fair

There’s lots to love at the N.C. State Fair, including cute animals, carnival rides and live shows. Then there’s the food -- the dipped, fried and over-the-top creations to satisfy every craving while you’re walking along the midway.

In addition to staples like funnel cakes and turkey legs, the many vendors at the 2024 fair, which takes place Oct. 17-27 in Raleigh, have come up with 72 new foods for fairgoers to try . You can find deep-fried spaghetti, that’s been battered, vegan African food, and spooky drinks that come with an orange creamsicle.

Here are just a few of the must-try items that are especially delicious.

Media’s choice new fair foods

Jerk Pork Belly Bao : The Cool Runnings Jamaican vendor offers up this Caribbean and Asian fusion handheld. A soft bao bun is topped with a slow-cooked pork belly and a bright and zesty vegetable mix. It was the top vote getter of the savory foods at the fair’s media preview day.

Granny Cone : This dessert from Magdalena’s Chimney Cakes features a swirl of sugar-dusted pastry filled with maple bacon ice cream, corn cake crunchies and whipped cream. It was a winner for its mix of sweet and salty flavors.

Other must-try fair foods

BBQ Deep Fried Ribs : This year, the people at Lawrence & Perry BBQ are deep-frying baby back ribs and tossing them in your choice of sauce, like lemon pepper and Carolina Gold barbecue. Each one is inspired by a different North Carolina area code.

Mexican Street Corn Potato : The people at Spudtastic Potato offer a perfectly cooked baked potato topped with a creamy Mexican street corn dip, cilantro and lime.

Battered Bologna Fries : These meat sticks from Granny’s Country Kitchen are perfect for bologna fans. You can get them fried and loaded with chili and cheese.

Alaskan King Crab Pop : Fair favorite Oak City Fish and Chips is back with another great seafood-on-a-stick option. The tender crab meat is topped with a sweet-and-salty seasoning and garnished with lemon for drizzling.

Kale Me Shawarma : Believe it or not, there’s vegetable-filled fare at the fair, too. This one from Neomonde Mediterranean has sweet potato fries topped with kale chips, pickled onion, beet barbecue sauce and feta cheese. You can also get it with shawarma meat.

Crab & Shrimp Bombs : Seafood lovers should enjoy this creation from Waypoint Oyster Bar. The bomb is a bit like a crab-and-shrimp dip, but one cooked in a shell of hot Cheetos and drizzled with sauce.

Trompi Al Pastor Stick : The traditional vertical trompo rotisserie makes for an ideal fair food, in miniature on a stick. The Las Gringas vendors serve it with cilantro, onion and pineapple.

Fried Hazelnut Croissant : Cary-based LaFarm Bakery is a favorite at the fair. This year, they introduced the flaky, savory Fried Cheesy Croissant, as well as this sweet version dusted with sugar and drizzled with chocolate hazelnut spread.

Sweet Cheese Pie : It’s a Mediterranean style sweet from the Chicken Shack vendors. The cheese-stuffed dough is fried, dipped in syrup and garnished with pistachios and chocolate.

Glazed Coffee Donut Float : This caffeinated confection is from Fluffy’s Handcut Donuts. It has iced coffee with vanilla ice cream and a donut-coated rim. It’s also garnished with a donut hole.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: 12 must-try new foods at the 2024 N.C. State Fair