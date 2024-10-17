A temporary stop on development in Brunswick? Here's how it could look.

“A challenge for the county.”

That’s how Randy Thompson, chairman of the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners, summarized Potential Tropical Cyclone 8.

The comment came during the board of commissioners’ regular meeting on Sept. 23. The storm brought an unexpected and unprecedented amount of rainfall in just 24 hours, causing flooding that washed out roads and bridges and stranded motorists in their vehicles along the county’s major thoroughfares.

As a result, the board is looking at ways to address infrastructure and public safety needs within the community. One of those is a moratorium on development.

Here’s what you need to know.

Damage occurred to the county’s major roads and highways.

Thompson addressed the damaged roads, noting the county is “very fortunate to have the dedicated DOT force” who “worked nonstop” to open the roads and highways. But he noted much of this devastation is familiar for residents who have been here awhile.

“Twenty-five years ago this week, we had a hurricane come in named Floyd -- devastated this area, separated the county in threes,” he said. “But we’ve had that same issue three or four times now with (U.S.) 17, and it has caused disruption to our transportation routes for public safety.”

Thompson went on to say that he is “not a proponent” of NCDOT’s transportation prioritization system, and he believes that more efforts should be focused on Brunswick County’s roads due to the growth.

Some residents say flooding is worse due to development.

Josh Crook, a resident in the Bolivia area, spoke about flooding issues and the subdivision that has been approved for a tract of land along Benton and Gilbert roads. Cook said during Potential Tropical Cyclone 8, his property was under seven feet of water. He said it only took 27 minutes for the water to rise.

“That didn’t happen before (Hurricane) Florence; it didn’t happen during Florence,” he said.

Lynn Baker of Southport addressed the board about flooding in Boiling Spring Lakes and Bolivia, saying at some places there was “waist-high water,” and several other residents from across the county spoke about flooding they say has become worse since development has occurred nearby.

The county has several ongoing infrastructure projects.

Thompson said currently there are 17 wastewater projects that are pending that are in various stages of funding and permitting, and a water system project that “continues to be on a slow ongoing process with construction.” He noted the county was also reviewing its Unified Development Ordinance, and “several thousand homesites that have been approved and are awaiting construction.”

Commissioners expressed concerns for public safety.

“Our awareness of emergency conditions and flooding became apparent this past week,” Thompson said.

Thompson had several recommendations that included conducting a flood study, updating the county’s evacuation plan, and providing assistance to the county’s fire service to improve firefighter safety and response times.

More on development in Brunswick: Brunswick to see another large housing development along a busy road. Here's what to know.

Commissioners are considering a development moratorium.

Thompson then requested staff review those issues and return to the board of commissioners with data and a plan to address them, noting it could include a 9-, 12- or 18-month moratorium on any new approved developments in Brunswick County.

Thompson directed staff to have a “recommendation in hand” at the board’s Oct. 21 regular meeting.

Commissioners want to ensure the process is within the law.

Commissioner Marty Cooke questioned the legality of a temporary moratorium, stating “state law provides little or no ability to local governments to issue a temporary mortatrium on development projects within your jurisdiction.”

He went on to suggest getting legal advice, but did note moratoriums were prohibited with the exception of those that were “urgent and temporary” matters. Commissioner Pat Sykes said she had been in contact with the UNC School of Government to discuss how it could be accomplished legally, and suggested staff should also reach out.

Forte said he “would be fine” with a moratorium, but he wanted the county managers and attorney to look at the issue closely.

“I do not want to break any law and have repercussions from the higher-ups,” Forte said.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: A temporary stop on development in Brunswick? Here's how it could look.