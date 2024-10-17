Do you believe in ghosts? Here are 6 Wilmington ghost stories you might not have heard

Wilmington is an old town, and old towns are full of ghosts. Or at least ghost stories.

We all know the locally famous ones, like how the ghost of Samuel Jocelyn, after supposedly being buried alive in St. James Cemetery downtown, appeared to his friend. Or the one about the Maco Light, with old Joe Baldwin searching for his head via lantern in Brunswick County.

Here are a few Wilmington ghosts, and ghost stories, you may not have heard of. How "true" they are probably depends on whether you believe in ghosts.

New Hanover County Public Library ghosts

According to current and former library employees, and to a recent social media post by The Lantern, a website focusing on paranormal activities in the Carolinas , a few different ghosts might haunt downtown's cavernous main library. Two are thought to be men, one older, one younger, and the third a woman.

Some say they were former employees or the library or perhaps of a former Belk-Beery department store there, or maybe ghosts of people who lived in houses the current building replaced in 1951. At any rate, books falling off shelves or the sound of pages turning when no one is around have been reported. Where the ghosts will go when the building is torn down sometime next year as part of Project Grace remains unknown.

Thalian Hall ghosts

Seemingly, every other person in Wilmington's theatrical community has a story about a late-night encounter with a ghost in this historic Wilmington theater, which dates to the 1850s.

Even Wilmington historians aren't immune to ghost tales. Retired University of North Carolina Wilmington history professor Chris E. Fonvielle Jr. has written multiple books about the Civil War, but he's also written about the ghosts he saw at Thalian Hall: for the defunct Salt Magazine and also in his book "More Curious Tales from Old Wilmington and the Lower Cape Fear. "

Fonvielle talks about witnessing, in the late 1960s, "a tall, slender figure wearing a frock coat and knee-high boots in the Edwardian style" come out of nowhere, and just as quickly, disappear.

Lula's ghost

This underground bar in downtown Wilmington, located in a former wine cellar, just feels like the kind of place where a ghost might hang out. Bartenders who work there have reported unusual happenings during slow hours when they're alone.

As has been related by various "ghost tour" guides downtown over the years, the ghost might be a former enslaved man who hid there while trying to escape. As legend has it, he was discovered there and murdered, and may still haunt the place.

More ghosts

The following stories are three favorites of Jamey Stone, a Wilmington actor and longtime storyteller on the Wilmington Ghost Walk and Haunted Pub Crawl tours.

Phillippe Bassidierre

Bassadierre is said to be a former barber who once worked in a spot now occupied by Growler's tavern. "He’s knocked on doors, moved things around in full view of patrons and employees, and been known to pull on beards of patrons in need of a trim," Stone said.

Llewelyn Markwick

British subject died in 1760 and was found near Third and Dock streets eight months later after heavy rains exposed his body. His remains showed he'd been murdered.

"His ghost still shows up, staggering around as if wounded, and disappears when approached," Stone said. "One tourist swerved off Third Street to avoid hitting the 'guy in colonial clothes' staggering across the street."

Blue Post ghost

Female patrons of this venerable bar off Wilkinson Alley downtown have reported talking to a woman in the bathroom stall next to them only later to find the stall unoccupied.

"As the story goes, a young woman died in an industrial accident when the building was a factory in the early 1900s," Stone said, and she "still haunts the hallway where she was killed."

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Do you believe in ghosts? Here are 6 Wilmington ghost stories you might not have heard