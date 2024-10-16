Election 2024: What you need to know if you plan to vote early in the Wilmington area

With the General Election approaching, North Carolina voters are weighing their options and deciding who to support on this year's ballot.

While voters across New Hanover, Brunswick, and Pender counties can cast their ballots in person on Election Day, scheduled for Nov. 5, many may opt to vote early instead.

Having a clear understanding of the important details and steps involved in early voting is essential for a smooth and informed voting experience. Here are some things to keep in mind if you decide to vote early in Wilmington.

Voter guide: Learn more about candidates for NC, Wilmington-area races in the 2024 election

Who can cast a ballot?

According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections (NCSBE), to be eligible to vote in the U.S. you must:

Must be a U.S. citizen.

Will have lived at the North Carolina residence identified on their registration form for 30 days before Election Day.

Must be at least 18 years old or will be by the date of the General Election.

Must not be currently serving a felony sentence, including any period of probation, post-release supervision, or parole.

When is the voter registration deadline?

While the voter registration deadline has passed, ending at 5 p.m. on Oct. 11, voters who cast ballots in-person during the early voting period can register same-day. Same-day registrants must provide proof of residency and complete the North Carolina voter registration application.

According to the NCSBE, one of the following documents indicating a voter's current address will be required at any early voting site for same-day registrants:

North Carolina driver’s license.

Other photo identification issued by a government agency, provided that the card includes the voter’s current name and address.

A copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document showing the voter’s name and address.

For students living on campus, a document from an educational institution with the student’s name and on-campus housing address. Or, an educational institution may provide the county board of elections a list of students residing in particular campus housing, which will suffice if a student living in campus housing shows a valid student photo identification card.

Same-day registrants will also be asked for an approved form of voter ID. While most voters simply show their driver's license, additional forms of ID are also accepted.

Voters can check their registration status using the voter search on the NCSBE website. A sample ballot for the General Election can also be viewed through the voter search tool.

Related coverage: How do I find what's on my ballot in North Carolina for the 2024 election?

What are the photo ID requirements?

All voters casting ballots in person, including those who decide to vote early, will be asked to show an approved form of voter ID.

The following documents, if unexpired or expired for one year or less, are acceptable forms of identification:

North Carolina driver’s license.

State ID from the NCDMV.

Driver’s license or non-driver ID from another state, District of Columbia, or U.S. territory ( only if a voter has registered in North Carolina within 90 days of the election .)

U.S. Passport or U.S. Passport card.

North Carolina voter photo ID card issued by a county board of elections. (Voters can receive a voter photo ID for free by visiting their county board of elections.)

College or university student ID approved by the State Board of Elections.

State or local government or charter school employee ID approved by the State Board of Elections.

Additionally, voters 65 or older can present expired identification if the ID was unexpired on their 65th birthday.

Any of the following IDs are also accepted regardless or expiration or issuance date:

Military or veterans ID card (with photo) issued by the U.S. government.

Tribal enrollment card (with photo) issued by a tribe recognized by the state or the federal government.

ID card (with photo) issued by an agency of the U.S. government or the state of North Carolina for a public assistance program.

For further details on acceptable photo IDs for voting, visit www.ncsbe.gov .

In-person early voting and absentee deadlines

In person early voting begins Oct. 17 and ends at 3 p.m. on Nov. 2.

For voters who wish to cast ballots but are unable to make it to the polls in person, absentee-by-mail voting is an option.

North Carolina residents can:

Request an absentee ballot through the N.C. Absentee Ballot Portal before 5 p.m. on Oct. 29.

Submit the 2024 N.C. Absentee Ballot Form Request to the county board of elections in person or by mail.

Absentee ballots must be returned by 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

Military and overseas voters must access their absentee ballot through the UOCAVA portal. More information about the voting process and deadlines for military members can be found at www.ncsbe.gov .

Where can you go to vote early in person?

The NCSBE provides a list of the one-stop early voting sites. Here's a list of each early voting site in the three respective counties:

New Hanover County

Cape Fear Community College- Health Sciences Learning Resource Center 415 N. Second Street, Wilmington, 28401 Carolina Beach Municipal Building 1121 N. Lake Park Blvd., Wilmington, 28428 New Hanover County Board of Elections Office 1241 Military Cutoff Road, Wilmington, 28405 New Hanover County Board of Elections Building 226 Government Center Dr., Wilmington, 28405 New Hanover County Senior Resource Center 2222 S. College Road, Wilmington, 28403

Brunswick County

Brunswick Center at Shallotte 3620 Express Drive, Shallotte, 28470 Cooperative Extension 25 Referendum Drive NE, Bolivia, 28422 Leland Cultural Arts Center 1212 Magnolia Village Way, Leland, 28451 Sunset Beach Community Center 200 Station Trail, Sunset Beach, 28468 Oak Island Moose Lodge 4329 Long Beach Road S.E., Southport, 28461 The Brunswick Center at Supply 101 Stone Chimney Dr., Supply, 28462

Pender County

Cape Fear Community College 621 N.C. 210 E., Surf City, 28445 Cooperative Extension Auditorium 801 S. Walker St., Burgaw, 28425 Pender County Annex Building 15060 U.S. 17, Hampstead, 28443 Shiloh Volunteer Fire Department 19170 U.S. 421, Watha, 28478 Union Rescue Squad Building 8590 N.C. Highway 11, Watha, 28478

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Election 2024: What you need to know if you plan to vote early in the Wilmington area