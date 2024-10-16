Open in App
    18 things to do in the Wilmington area this weekend for the height of fall festival season

    By John Staton, Wilmington StarNews,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16hy19_0w8mIyfM00

    (This story was updated because an earlier version included an inaccuracy.)

    Fall has arrived, and we are right in the heart of it.

    Festival season, spooky season, multiple Oktoberfests, it's all happening now. All of these things and much more, including touring shows and top-notch Wilmington acts, are happening this weekend.

    If you want to look a bit further ahead, check out our list of 25 Wilmington-area fall festivals for 2024 and 55 fall concerts you need to know about .

    To plan things out beyond this weekend, check the links below.

    Top tunes: From rock and jam to jazz and classical, 55 great concerts to see in Wilmington this fall

    Celebrate fall in Wilmington: 25 can't-miss festivals

    ALL WEEKEND

    'Night of the Living Dead'

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IumCR_0w8mIyfM00

    Oct. 17-27 at Thalian Hall (studio theater) : Big Dawg Productions presents an original stage adaptation of George Romero's low budget but effective and influential 1968 horror classic. Chase Harrison, who won best original production at the Wilmington Theater Awards in 2018 for "Theaterror," directs a cast of humans and zombies. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17-19 and 24-26, 3 p.m. Oct. 20 and 27. 910-632-2285.

    Autumn with Topsail

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J1LjL_0w8mIyfM00

    Oct. 18-20 at Topsail Beach : Annual Topsail Beach festival features a juried arts and crafts court, live tunes, food vendors, a beer and wine tent, silent auctions, children's games and more. Saturday and Sunday mornings start with a Kiwanis pancake breakfast. Musical headliners include The Notorious Clam Slammers (Oct. 18), The North Tower Band (Oct. 19) and The Catalinas (Oct. 20). 5 p.m. Oct. 18 and 8:30 a.m. Oct. 19-20. Tickets range from $5 to $18, with proceeds to benefit the Historical Society of Topsail Island.

    NC Oyster Festival

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TKwHm_0w8mIyfM00

    Oct. 18-20 at Ocean Isle Beach : Longtime festival features kids' activities, arts and crafts, live music and contests that include oyster shucking, oyster eating and oyster cooking. 6 p.m. Oct. 18, 9 a.m. Oct. 19, 10 a.m. Oct. 20. Admission is $5 cash, free for ages 12 and under.

    ARTFall show & sale

    Oct. 17-26 at Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center : Annual juried art show features work by dozens of local and regional artists in a variety of media. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, free admission. Opening reception and awards presentation is 6-8 p.m. Oct. 17.

    Willie Macc

    Oct. 18-19 at Dead Crow Comedy Room : Accomplished comic and actor has appeared in dozens of TV shows, films and commercials. Macc has an endearing stage presence and some great material about how wearing glasses and a cardigan makes white people feel safe around him. 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Oct. 18-19, tickets are $20 and $30.

    'Autumn'

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NA3zp_0w8mIyfM00

    Oct. 17-27 at Brunswick Little Theatre : BLT presents this comic play by Peter Quilter about "sisterhood, growing older and finding laughter and hope in a life of constant challenges." 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17-19 and 24-26 ; the 3 p.m. matinees Oct. 20 and 27 are sold out.

    FRIDAY

    Henhouse Prowlers

    Oct. 18 at Bourgie Nights : Fast-picking traditional bluegrass band features mind-boggling instrumental runs and drum-tight harmonies. 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show Oct. 18, advance tickets are $15 , $20 day of show.

    'Encanto' singalong film concert

    Oct. 18 at CFCC's Wilson Center : Oscar-winning Disney film "Encanto" will be screened with a live orchestra playing its famous songs. Dressing up and singing along is encouraged. 7 p.m. Oct. 18, tickets start at $15. 910-362-7999.

    Artikal Sound System

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iJ7dF_0w8mIyfM00

    Oct. 18 at Bowstring Burgers & Brewyard : Florida reggae/R&B rockers proudly, and with tongue firmly in cheek, proclaim that they sound like their initials. Artikal has toured as an opener with Stephen Marley, Slightly Stoopid and others. 7 p.m. Oct. 18, tickets start at $20 .

    Lighthouse on the Lawn

    Oct. 18 at Lighthouse Films : Wilmington film production company presents a free, family-friendly screening of "Hotel Transylvania" outside of its facility on North Fourth Street. Free hot dogs, burgers, soda and popcorn, with free raffles to win gift cards. 5:30 p.m. gates, 6:45 p.m. movie. Free.

    SATURDAY

    Wilmington Oktoberfest

    Oct. 19 the Ogden Tap Room : Long-running Wilmington celebration of Bavarian food, beer and culture returns with live polka and blaskapelle from the Harbour Town Fest Band along with grub, brew and the festival's beloved "wiener dog" races. Noon-7 p.m. Oct. 19, free admission.

    The Second City

    Oct. 19 at Kenan Auditorium : Legendary improv comedy troupe that got its start in Chicago in 1959 comes to town with "She the People," a show featuring the troupe's women performers. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19, tickets are $25 and $45. 910-962-3500.

    Fuzzy Needle Halloween bash

    Oct. 19 at Waterline Brewing: Top-notch musical lineup as one might expect from Cargo District record shop/bookstore The Fuzzy Needle. On the bill: Chapel Hill indie rocker Jphono1, Wilmington enviro-punk act Tercel, pop-rockers The Sardines and rapper Sheme of Gold with his rock band, The Gravy Train. 7 p.m. Oct. 19, $5.

    Flytrap Brewing 10th anniversary

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22KheB_0w8mIyfM00

    Oct. 19 at Flytrap : Celebrate this North Fourth Street staple with new German lager releases, live tunes from Randy McQuay (2-5 p.m.) and Justin Cody Fox (6-9 p.m.) and food from Crofton's Pretzels, Ghost Fleet Oyster Co. and Seaview Crab Co. Plus, there'll be a pumpkin patch and face painting for the kids from 2-5 p.m. Noon Oct. 19, free entry.

    Wilmington Death Metal Convention

    Oct. 19 at Reggie's 42nd Street Tavern : Semi-annual event celebrating the dark art of death metal music. Performances by Infinity Fortress, Swamp Raptor, Safe Word, Lords and Liars and The Pope's Kid. 6 p.m. Oct. 19, $10.

    Reggie's: For 20 years now, this Wilmington rock club has been a destination for music and more

    SUNDAY

    Lainey Wilson

    Oct. 20 at Live Oak Bank Pavilion : Massively popular singer brings her "Country's Cool Again" tour to town for a sold-out concert. 7 p.m. Oct. 20, "verified resale" tickets start at $179.

    'The Phantom of the Opera'

    Oct. 20 at CFCC Wilson Center : Wilmington's City Ballet presents an original work based on the original 1909 novel by Gaston Leroux. 4 p.m. Oct. 20, 910-362-7999.

    Andy Falco and Travis Book

    Oct. 20 at Bowstring Burgers & Brewyard : Falco and Book, both of popular bluegrass band The Infamous String Dusters, are touring as a duo to play the music of Jerry Garcia, both his solo work and his songs with The Grateful Dead. 7 p.m. Oct. 20, tickets start at $25 .

    This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: 18 things to do in the Wilmington area this weekend for the height of fall festival season

