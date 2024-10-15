Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Star News

    New Hanover Commissioners approve millions for these 3 workforce housing projects

    By Madison Lipe, Wilmington StarNews,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21womh_0w7HLMT900

    As part of their commitment to providing funding for housing to serve those in the county’s workforce, the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners recently approved $3 million to go to three different projects in 2025.

    This is the third year that the county has provided $3 million through its Workforce Housing Services Program. The program is a five-year commitment, which is set to provide a total of $15 million invested in workforce housing projects. The program is part of the effort to make sure those who work in New Hanover County can also afford to live there.

    Theo McClammy, housing program manager for the county, noted that investments in infrastructure, non-county agency funding and the donation of land through the county’s property conveyance policy are other ways the county has contributed to providing for workforce housing needs.

    Previously, six projects funded by the program allowed for the creation of 239 workforce housing units and the repair and retention of 40 existing units. The funding also provided 127 families access to housing through rental assistance.

    How were projects chosen?

    In July, the county invited for-profit and nonprofit developers to submit proposals and projects were prioritized based on their ability to meet a number of diffferent factors.

    These factors include the ability to meet the county’s deadline for allocation and disbursement of federal funds, break ground before July 2025, create the highest number of new units at a mixture of price points, meet the period of affordability requirement of at least 20 years, target the Area Median Income of 60%-120% and accept Housing Choice Vouchers.

    What projects were chosen?

    Out of the 11 projects that developers submitted, three were chosen for the 2025 round of funding. In total, the projects selected will create 238 workforce housing units.

    Avenue Flats: This project, proposed by Blue Ridge Atlantic Development, recently received rezoning approval from the city of Wilmington and will be located at 509 S. Kerr Ave. The project will be a 184-unit multifamily housing development and is expected to break ground in June/July 2025 with a construction timeline of 16 months. The project will receive $1.5 million from the program. The funding mechanism will be a 20-year forgivable loan for construction activities such as site work, infrastructure, operations and design costs.

    Pierson Pointe: This project will be a 48-unit townhome community located at 6221-6229 Carolina Beach Road. Wilmington Realtors Foundation requested $1.2 million, which the project will receive through the program. According to McClammy, the funding mechanism will be a 20-year forgivable loan for the construction of site and utility infrastructure. The project is expected to break ground before July 2025 with vertical construction beginning the first quarter of 2026.

    More: A Wilmington affordable housing project in the works for 6 years is seeing new signs of life

    Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity projects: The county will provide $300,000 to support the construction of six homes in Haven Place, a 35-unit development on Castle Hayne Road. The project received support from the county last year, receiving $1 million for infrastructure and site work.

    More: The last frontier: Why this area of New Hanover County could soon see explosive growth

    What's next?

    McClammy said the disbursement of funds will be completed no later than December in order for the projects to break ground in July 2025 and be completed in December 2026.

    Commissioner Dane Scalise said he hopes the county will collectively prioritize projects with adaptive reuse and rehabilitation projects in the future. Vice Chairwoman LeAnn Pierce agreed, saying it would be good to fix blighted properties around the county instead of just new builds.

    Pierce said she would also like to see a tracking of the job professions of those who are benefitting from the projects. She said this would allow the county to make sure the county is actually reaching those in the workforce such as teachers, police officers, firefighters and more.

    This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: New Hanover Commissioners approve millions for these 3 workforce housing projects

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    james blunt
    2d ago
    that's well and good but jobs are needed here as well everywhere else are getting jobs except new Hanover what's up with this
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group16 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    Popular Italian Spot Has Officially Closed Its Doors in Florida
    Akeena21 hours ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria7 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post22 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Former Couple Sentenced for Multi-Million Dollar USDA Fraud Operations
    Tysonomo Multimedia7 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune27 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post28 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama29 days ago
    Two firms drop out of MABS final audit; borough moves to dissolve authority
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel15 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz9 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz14 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post14 days ago
    15 Worst Places To Live in North Carolina
    Town Talks1 day ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA13 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Residents of migrant gang-occupied Aurora apartments still living in 'squalor,' advocacy group says
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz26 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz28 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Aurora to request migrant placement records from Denver, state of Colorado
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy