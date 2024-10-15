New Hanover Commissioners approve millions for these 3 workforce housing projects

As part of their commitment to providing funding for housing to serve those in the county’s workforce, the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners recently approved $3 million to go to three different projects in 2025.

This is the third year that the county has provided $3 million through its Workforce Housing Services Program. The program is a five-year commitment, which is set to provide a total of $15 million invested in workforce housing projects. The program is part of the effort to make sure those who work in New Hanover County can also afford to live there.

Theo McClammy, housing program manager for the county, noted that investments in infrastructure, non-county agency funding and the donation of land through the county’s property conveyance policy are other ways the county has contributed to providing for workforce housing needs.

Previously, six projects funded by the program allowed for the creation of 239 workforce housing units and the repair and retention of 40 existing units. The funding also provided 127 families access to housing through rental assistance.

How were projects chosen?

In July, the county invited for-profit and nonprofit developers to submit proposals and projects were prioritized based on their ability to meet a number of diffferent factors.

These factors include the ability to meet the county’s deadline for allocation and disbursement of federal funds, break ground before July 2025, create the highest number of new units at a mixture of price points, meet the period of affordability requirement of at least 20 years, target the Area Median Income of 60%-120% and accept Housing Choice Vouchers.

What projects were chosen?

Out of the 11 projects that developers submitted, three were chosen for the 2025 round of funding. In total, the projects selected will create 238 workforce housing units.

Avenue Flats: This project, proposed by Blue Ridge Atlantic Development, recently received rezoning approval from the city of Wilmington and will be located at 509 S. Kerr Ave. The project will be a 184-unit multifamily housing development and is expected to break ground in June/July 2025 with a construction timeline of 16 months. The project will receive $1.5 million from the program. The funding mechanism will be a 20-year forgivable loan for construction activities such as site work, infrastructure, operations and design costs.

Pierson Pointe: This project will be a 48-unit townhome community located at 6221-6229 Carolina Beach Road. Wilmington Realtors Foundation requested $1.2 million, which the project will receive through the program. According to McClammy, the funding mechanism will be a 20-year forgivable loan for the construction of site and utility infrastructure. The project is expected to break ground before July 2025 with vertical construction beginning the first quarter of 2026.

Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity projects: The county will provide $300,000 to support the construction of six homes in Haven Place, a 35-unit development on Castle Hayne Road. The project received support from the county last year, receiving $1 million for infrastructure and site work.

What's next?

McClammy said the disbursement of funds will be completed no later than December in order for the projects to break ground in July 2025 and be completed in December 2026.

Commissioner Dane Scalise said he hopes the county will collectively prioritize projects with adaptive reuse and rehabilitation projects in the future. Vice Chairwoman LeAnn Pierce agreed, saying it would be good to fix blighted properties around the county instead of just new builds.

Pierce said she would also like to see a tracking of the job professions of those who are benefitting from the projects. She said this would allow the county to make sure the county is actually reaching those in the workforce such as teachers, police officers, firefighters and more.

