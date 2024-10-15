These seven major storms left a lasting impact on Wilmington over the past six years

Wilmington is no stranger to the impacts of severe weather, having endured numerous notable storms throughout its history.

The city's location along the North Carolina coast unfortunately makes it vulnerable to the forces of nature, prompting residents to prepare for the worst with the signs of an approaching storm. While the western part of the state was tragically hit the hardest by Hurricane Helene, the storm recently brought mild rain and wind into Wilmington.

From the devastation of Hurricane Florence to an unnamed storm that brought record levels of rain to New Hanover and Brunswick counties just last month, here are seven storms that have left their mark on Wilmington within the past six years.

Hurricane Florence (2018)

Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wrightsville Beach as a Category 1 hurricane on Sept. 14, 2018. The storm brought record amounts of rainfall to eastern North Carolina and record river flooding along the Cape Fear. Wind gusts reached up to 105 miles per hour in Wilmington , more than 110,000 New Hanover County residents lost power, and more than 29 inches of rain were recorded in parts of the area.

It's considered one of the worst storms to ever hit Wilmington, which was essentially an island for a few days as flooding blocked every road into the Port City. An estimated $17 billion in estimated damages were experienced across the state and nearly 140,000 people registering for disaster assistance.

More photos: After Florence damage, Alton Lennon Federal Courthouse reopens in downtown Wilmington

Hurricane Dorian (2019)

Labeled the strongest and most destructive storm of the 2019 hurricane season by the National Weather Service , Hurricane Dorian passed within 30 miles of the Cape Fear region on Sept. 5 and 6.

The storm recorded maximum sustained winds of 100 miles per hour. Several roadways across New Hanover County experienced more than 10 inches of rain, with U.S. 117 in Castle Hayne submerged by nearly two feet of water. High waters also effected roadways in Brunswick and Pender counties.

Multiple tornadoes touched down across the tri-county area, with three recorded in Brunswick County, four in New Hanover County, and four in Pender County.

On Sept. 6, 2019, people began to remove boards from their homes and businesses as the immediate threat of the hurricane passed. However, the storm left lasting damage, including downed trees and power lines, flooded roadways, and other impacts.

Hurricane Isaias (2020)

Hurricane Isaias made landfall near Ocean Isle Beach as Category 1 storm on Aug. 3, 2020. The storm was one of the earliest to make landfall in North Carolina.

Wind gusts were significant, with maximum sustained wind reaching 85 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service. While rainfall was relatively limited due to rapid movement of the storm, storm surge flooding impacted southeastern North Carolina.

Trees were downed, roads were blocked, and numerous businesses and residences sustained several inches of flooding.

Peak wind gusts in New Hanover County reached 99 miles per hour in Federal Point, according to the National Weather Service. In Brunswick County, peak wind gusts reached 87 miles per hour in Oak Island and in Pender County, at the Surf City Bridge, wind gusts peaked at 83 miles per hour.

Six tornado touchdowns were confirmed across the state, with the strongest ones touching ground for more than eight miles across Bald Head Island and Southport.

Related coverage: New Wilmington food bank facility is ready to feed the community during the next hurricane

Tropical Storm Elsa (2021)

Wilmington largely escaped the worst effects of Tropical Storm Elsa. While the storm brought heavy rain and gusty winds, no major damage was reported in New Hanover, Brunswick or Pender counties.

Though mild overall, Brunswick County was perhaps the hardest hit of the three during the storm, with Southport recording 2.43 total inches of rain. A National Weather Service forecaster in Wilmington said that winds up to 35 miles per hour were reported in the Port City, with Sunset Beach reporting gusts as high as 58 miles per hour.

Hurricane Ian (2022)

Brunswick County took the brunt of the storm when Hurricane Ian made landfall in September 2022. Heavy rainfall and strong winds left residents across the area, particularly those in Ocean Isle Beach, grappling with debris and mud in the aftermath.

Strong winds, heavy rain and aggressive surf were seen along the North Carolina coast . Peak wind gusts were recorded in Sunset Beach up to 75 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service. Water up to two feet deep made its way into Ocean Isle Beach neighborhoods, damaging private docks, garage doors, and lower levels of nearby homes.

In New Hanover County, flooding led to road closures, with high-water levels on Canal Drive reaching nearly three feet. The second-highest water level since Hurricane Florence was recorded at Mercer Pier in Wrightsville Beach, peaking around eight feet.

Pender County residents experienced shallow flooding, particularly in Topsail Beach.

Tropical Storm Debby (2024)

Although Tropical Storm Debby initially made landfall in Florida as a Category 1 hurricane, it did not maintain hurricane strength by the time it reached North Carolina. However, the storm still affected Wilmington and the surrounding areas.

River flooding, heavy rainfall between five and 15 inches, and 51 mile-per-hour peak wind gusts hit the Port City, according to the National Weather Service. Three weak tornadoes were confirmed, with two in Pender County and one in Brunswick County.

While the impacts of the storm were less significant than that of Hurricane Florence, several areas still experienced notable disruptions. Moores Creek National Battlefield suffered notable flooding , numerous roads were closed, schools and offices faced delays and cancellations , and a dam site in Boiling Spring Lakes sustained damage .

Watch this: How Gov. Roy Cooper described storm damage in Southport

Potential Tropical Cyclone 8 (2024)

Though unnamed, Potential Tropical Cyclone 8 brought historic rainfall in mid-September. Areas of New Hanover and Brunswick counties received between 12 and 20 inches of rain in a single day, with significant impacts in Carolina Beach, Southport, Bolivia, and Boiling Spring Lakes, according to the National Weather Service.

Some Carolina Beach residents described the flooding as unlike anything they had ever seen before. Carolina Beach Mayor Lynn Barbee said the impact was the worst he's witnessed in his nearly 50 years in the area .

Homes, businesses and cars were submerged by the unprecedented flooding from the once-in-1,000-year rainfall event, as titled by the National Weather Service Wilmington Office. Roads and bridges were washed out, neighborhoods were inundated, and many residents were left to contend with lasting damages.

At least one person died as a result of the flooding, with an 80-year-old man located deceased inside of his submerged vehicle after driving onto a closed Brunswick County roadway, flooded by high waters. Nearly a month later, several Brunswick roads remain washed out.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: These seven major storms left a lasting impact on Wilmington over the past six years