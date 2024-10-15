Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Star News

    With Leland's growth surging, officials develop another vision plan. Here's what to know.

    By Savanna Tenenoff, Wilmington StarNews,

    2 days ago

    Brunswick's largest town is putting the final touches on another plan to address its major surge in growth.

    The town of Leland's 2030 Strategic Plan looks to outline growth and its effect on public safety, open space and town operations.

    The strategic plan includes installing a town-wide camera system, updating town plans and ordinances and improving roadways to keep citizens safe and businesses coming.

    Leland’s Town Council held a special meeting on Oct. 7 to discuss the plan and give final input on the draft plan before the document is finalized and voted on for adoption on Oct. 17.

    The plan, created by True North Performance Group LLC, has priority areas determined using town staff feedback and participating community members input, True North’s CEO Rebecca Jackson said.

    A public comment period for the plan was allotted during the meeting but no residents spoke.

    “This strategic plan is rooted in a mission to serve the community and aligns a vision for the future of the town with actionable strategic goals,” Jackson said.

    It's not the first long-term plan to handle growth in Leland. Town officials approved the Leland 2045 Comprehensive Land Use Program in 2021 , also a vision for land use and development.

    Here's what to know about the 2030 plan.

    Maintaining a safe community

    Though council members agreed that Leland is relatively safe with a low crime rate, the plan outlines objectives and initiatives to keep public safety a priority. Some of the initiatives include solving more cases, increasing police patrol in neighborhoods and establishing a town-wide camera system.

    Boosting business and neighborhoods

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i8D2g_0w7HLJoy00

    More: Commercial or residential? Leland town leaders consider what's best for the town's future

    Promoting, attracting and retaining start-up businesses is also a concern, per the plan. The town could better support start-up businesses by putting the 2030 plan into action and updating the Leland Tourism Development Authority Strategic Plan.

    Other goals include enhancing neighborhoods by: Creating requirements for street yards and conducting corridor studies for both South Navassa Road and Village Road.

    Committing to resilient, high-quality infrastructure and protecting the environment

    Protecting the Leland’s natural environment, enhancing the town’s stormwater management and improving roadways are major goals stakeholders support in the 2030 plan.

    To address current and future environmental needs the plan states the town needs to update its code of ordinances. A Parks, Recreational and Open Space Master Plan and capital improvement plan for town parks should also be completed.

    The strategic plan also calls for the town identifying and prioritizing stormwater. To help with stormwater management, per the plan, the town can craft an ordinance to reduce development in floodplains.

    Other infrastructure goals include improving road conditions and street interconnectivity and increasing the instillation of bicycle lanes and crosswalks.

    Promoting town transparency and communication

    If the council adopt the plan, council members will make accessibility of the town’s public information a priority. The strategic plan has several goals and initiatives to increase opportunities for public engagement and elected official’s community involvement.

    Reaching organizational excellence

    The town also seeks to use the plan to enhance the town’s operations, government and workforce.

    The drafted plan can be viewed at the town of Leland’s website at https://townofleland.civicweb.net/portal/ .

    Savanna Tenenoff covers Brunswick County for the StarNews. Reach her at stenenoff@gannett.com.

    This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: With Leland's growth surging, officials develop another vision plan. Here's what to know.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘It turned ugly quick’: North Carolina mayor says daughter was denied $750 FEMA aid promised by Kamala Harris after Hurricane Helene ‘wiped out’ her home — here’s how relief assistance works
    moneywise.com6 days ago
    It's Time for the Largest "Supermoon" of the Year: Don't Miss the Hunter's Moon!
    SunTimes ☀️ Jami Lynn2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    Popular Italian Spot Has Officially Closed Its Doors in Florida
    Akeena21 hours ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson8 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post22 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post15 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz22 days ago
    2025 Medicare Advantage Plan Star Ratings Decline; Check Your Plan Now Before Sign-up Begins
    Jesse Slome5 days ago
    Former Couple Sentenced for Multi-Million Dollar USDA Fraud Operations
    Tysonomo Multimedia7 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune27 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz1 day ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post28 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama29 days ago
    Two firms drop out of MABS final audit; borough moves to dissolve authority
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel15 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Carnival Responds to Complaint About Dining Room Dress Code: "Are These Allowed?"
    J. Souza12 days ago
    North Carolina child trapped during Hurricane Helene mudslide saved by his persistent dog
    New York Post4 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz14 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Hurricane Helene power outages leave millions in the dark
    The Current GA16 days ago
    Advocates urge tenants of troubled Aurora, Colo. buildings to ask for damage deposits for new spaces
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile29 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy