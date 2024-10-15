With Leland's growth surging, officials develop another vision plan. Here's what to know.

Brunswick's largest town is putting the final touches on another plan to address its major surge in growth.

The town of Leland's 2030 Strategic Plan looks to outline growth and its effect on public safety, open space and town operations.

The strategic plan includes installing a town-wide camera system, updating town plans and ordinances and improving roadways to keep citizens safe and businesses coming.

Leland’s Town Council held a special meeting on Oct. 7 to discuss the plan and give final input on the draft plan before the document is finalized and voted on for adoption on Oct. 17.

The plan, created by True North Performance Group LLC, has priority areas determined using town staff feedback and participating community members input, True North’s CEO Rebecca Jackson said.

A public comment period for the plan was allotted during the meeting but no residents spoke.

“This strategic plan is rooted in a mission to serve the community and aligns a vision for the future of the town with actionable strategic goals,” Jackson said.

It's not the first long-term plan to handle growth in Leland. Town officials approved the Leland 2045 Comprehensive Land Use Program in 2021 , also a vision for land use and development.

Here's what to know about the 2030 plan.

Maintaining a safe community

Though council members agreed that Leland is relatively safe with a low crime rate, the plan outlines objectives and initiatives to keep public safety a priority. Some of the initiatives include solving more cases, increasing police patrol in neighborhoods and establishing a town-wide camera system.

Boosting business and neighborhoods

More: Commercial or residential? Leland town leaders consider what's best for the town's future

Promoting, attracting and retaining start-up businesses is also a concern, per the plan. The town could better support start-up businesses by putting the 2030 plan into action and updating the Leland Tourism Development Authority Strategic Plan.

Other goals include enhancing neighborhoods by: Creating requirements for street yards and conducting corridor studies for both South Navassa Road and Village Road.

Committing to resilient, high-quality infrastructure and protecting the environment

Protecting the Leland’s natural environment, enhancing the town’s stormwater management and improving roadways are major goals stakeholders support in the 2030 plan.

To address current and future environmental needs the plan states the town needs to update its code of ordinances. A Parks, Recreational and Open Space Master Plan and capital improvement plan for town parks should also be completed.

The strategic plan also calls for the town identifying and prioritizing stormwater. To help with stormwater management, per the plan, the town can craft an ordinance to reduce development in floodplains.

Other infrastructure goals include improving road conditions and street interconnectivity and increasing the instillation of bicycle lanes and crosswalks.

Promoting town transparency and communication

If the council adopt the plan, council members will make accessibility of the town’s public information a priority. The strategic plan has several goals and initiatives to increase opportunities for public engagement and elected official’s community involvement.

Reaching organizational excellence

The town also seeks to use the plan to enhance the town’s operations, government and workforce.

The drafted plan can be viewed at the town of Leland’s website at https://townofleland.civicweb.net/portal/ .

Savanna Tenenoff covers Brunswick County for the StarNews. Reach her at stenenoff@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: With Leland's growth surging, officials develop another vision plan. Here's what to know.