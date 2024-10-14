Open in App
    Star News

    Wilmington restaurant space sees third closure in 5 years

    By Allison Ballard, Wilmington StarNews,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AS1wF_0w5w4XCb00

    Bar Masonboro, which has been in business since 2020 in The Courtyard at Masonboro shopping center, has closed.

    The signage has been taken down at the restaurant and a note on the door simply says ‘Closed.’ Some of the eatery’s social media accounts have also been deleted in recent days.

    Some locals will still remember the Halligan’s Public House restaurant, which got its start in 2010 and had the longest run in the space at 3317 Masonboro Loop Road. It reopened as Courtyard Grill in 2020 and then re-opened a few months later as Bar Masonboro.

    The eatery specialized in pub grub. Recently rebranded The Cardinal restaurant is located across the courtyard and the Masonboro location of The Veggie Wagon is in the same center.

    Allison Ballard is the food and dining reporter at the StarNews. You can reach her at aballard@gannett.com .

    This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Wilmington restaurant space sees third closure in 5 years

    Anidn Menoscwicz
    1d ago
    building's haunted
    Wayne Chestnut
    2d ago
    Between people not wanting to work anymore and the prices of rent so high, it's hard for anyone to stay in business around here.
