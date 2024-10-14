Bar Masonboro, which has been in business since 2020 in The Courtyard at Masonboro shopping center, has closed.

The signage has been taken down at the restaurant and a note on the door simply says ‘Closed.’ Some of the eatery’s social media accounts have also been deleted in recent days.

Some locals will still remember the Halligan’s Public House restaurant, which got its start in 2010 and had the longest run in the space at 3317 Masonboro Loop Road. It reopened as Courtyard Grill in 2020 and then re-opened a few months later as Bar Masonboro.

The eatery specialized in pub grub. Recently rebranded The Cardinal restaurant is located across the courtyard and the Masonboro location of The Veggie Wagon is in the same center.

STAY CONNECTED: Keep up with the area’s latest food news by signing up for the Port City Foodies newsletter and following us on Facebook and Instagram .

Allison Ballard is the food and dining reporter at the StarNews. You can reach her at aballard@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Wilmington restaurant space sees third closure in 5 years