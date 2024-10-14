Open in App
    • Star News

    A busy Wilmington street could widen under an NCDOT proposal. Here's what to know.

    By Madison Lipe, Wilmington StarNews,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o06Pj_0w5vbtmq00

    The North Carolina Department of Transportation is seeking public comment for a project that proposes widening and improvements to South Front Street.

    The road, according to NCDOT, would be widened from the current two-lane road to a four-lane road with a median. Improvements would also include a 10-foot-wide multi-use path that would be located on the east side of South Front Street.

    The project would start a little before Kentucky Avenue and continue on South Front Street at U.S. 421. The four lanes would end right at Dawson Street.

    The current intersection at South Front Street, Burnett Boulevard and Carolina Beach Road would be converted into a double quadrant intersection. This type of intersection reduces congestion and travel time through busy intersections by prohibiting all left turns at the main intersection. Left-turning drivers would be rerouted to a connector road that allows them to go left by making a series of right turns.

    The video below outlines the traffic pattern for the project.

    Design alternative

    There is another design alternative that is being considered that would shift a portion of the Wilmington Terminal Railroad out of the middle of South Front Street to the west side of South Front Street, according to NCDOT.

    This would reduce the existing number of railroad crossings along the project corridor from two to one. Because the project is close to the Wilmington Historic District, a National Register of Historic Places District, the proposed improvements are being designed to minimize potential impacts by shifting the roadway away from historic resources as much as possible.

    Mary Pope Furr, historic architecture group leader for NCDOT, said the project planning has been coordinating with the State Historic Preservation Office and so far, they have found no adverse effects.

    “This project will improve congestion along this portion of South Front Street by adding through lanes and turn lanes as well as removing one railroad crossing,” according to NCDOT. “The project will also improve pedestrian safety and multi-modal access by adding the multi-use path.”

    What's the cost?

    The estimated costs for the project are $14.8 million for right-of-way acquisition, $1.1 million for utilities and $15.7 million, which comes to a $31.6 million total, according to NCDOT.

    What's the timeline?

    According to the NCDOT, utility relocation is scheduled for 2025, right-of-way acquisition is scheduled for 2025, and construction is scheduled for 2027.

    Want to comment?

    The NCDOT is accepting comments for the current phase of project development until Oct. 25. The public can leave comments through the NCDOT webpage or email Front-Street-Improvements@publicinput.com . People can also call 984-205-6615 and enter the code 10422.

    This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: A busy Wilmington street could widen under an NCDOT proposal. Here's what to know.

