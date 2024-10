Vote: StarNews Student of the Week for Oct. 14-18

The latest nominations for the StarNews Student of the Week are in, and now it's time for you to pick the best of the best.

Voting is open until noon on Thursday, Oct. 17.

Participating high school principals, teachers and guidance counselors in New Hanover, Brunswick, and Pender counties nominated students they say have shown outstanding academic achievement and made a difference in their schools and communities.

We will announce a winner Friday, Oct. 18.

To cast a vote, visit the poll at the bottom of this nominees list.

And the nominees for the week of Oct. 14 are:

Slade Forkin, Cape Fear Academy

Cape Fear Academy nominated Slade Forkin, a senior. “Slade was the scholarship recipient for the United States Department of State National Security Language Initiative for Youth this past summer. It is a merit scholarship for intensive study in Seoul, Korea studying the Korean language,” the school wrote. “Slade is fluent in Spanish, French, and Korean. He is also a Senior Patrol Leader for Scouts of America and Co-Captain of Cape Fear Academy's Debate Team.”

Christian Herrera, SEA-Tech High School

School counselor Heather Appleton nominated Christian Herrera who is her SparkNC intern. “He's taking on a marketing and media focus as we explore the various ways of controlling the narrative of our SparkNC program in NHCS,” she wrote. “His thoughtful responses and plans of action are respectful with each step.”

Mairead Meaney, Ashley High School

Principal Michael Perez nominated Mairead Meaney for “completing a prestigious NASA internship this past summer and for earning the distinction of being a National Merit Semi-Finalist based on her performance on the PSAT test.”

Hannah Underwood, West Brunswick High School

English and journalism teacher Anna Saunders nominated Hannah Underwood. “Hannah is our senior class president and the copy editor for our school newspaper,” Saunders wrote. “Always smiling, Hannah is a pleasure to teach, and I’m lucky enough to have her twice a day. Hannah has really shined working with life skills students at our school, doing the daily announcements, and mentoring young writers."

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Vote: StarNews Student of the Week for Oct. 14-18