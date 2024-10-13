Opinion: Tourism is everybody’s business; Wilmington residents encouraged to take survey

In my role as president/CEO of the Wilmington and Beaches Convention & Visitors Bureau [CVB], I often speak about the positive impacts of visitor spending and tourism employment. I always highlight how tourism is “everybody’s business,” touching nearly every industry in New Hanover County, whether directly or indirectly, by visitor spending and the taxes paid for goods and services.

As tourism in New Hanover County continues to thrive, the CVB acknowledges the important role that residents play in making our community a desirable and welcoming travel destination. That’s why we are reaching out to residents of Wilmington and the island beaches of Carolina Beach, Kure Beach and Wrightsville Beach as we plan for the future of tourism in our communities.

I would like to encourage New Hanover County residents to take a tourism survey to offer input to shape the area’s first-ever Tourism Master Plan. This 10-year plan will align tourism’s direction and development with community needs — and ensure that tourism contributes to residents’ quality of life.

The Wilmington and Beaches CVB is fielding the Resident Sentiment Survey, working alongside New Hanover County and the communities of Wilmington, Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, and Wrightsville Beach. The Destination on the RISE planning process will engage tourism partners and community stakeholders to identify solutions to destination challenges, opportunities for appropriate growth, ideas for new tourism product development, specific visitor management needs, and betterment of residents’ quality of life.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, the survey link will be live at www.ResidentsSurvey.com and will remain open for a 2-week period. Residents who complete the survey by Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, may enter a drawing for a Hometown Tourist gift bag. The winner will receive a two-night stay at a local hotel, restaurant gift cards, passes for New Hanover County attractions and tours, and more.

I invite all New Hanover County residents to join the community to rise together with purpose to plan the future of tourism in our premier coastal towns. We need to hear your thoughts on and vision for tourism. To learn more about the Tourism Master Plan please visit DestinationRise.com, where you will also find a link to the survey.

About the Wilmington and Beaches CVB

The CVB markets and develops the county’s and communities’ leisure and group travel experiences to improve economic growth and the quality of our area for residents and visitors.

About Destination on the RISE

Destination on the RISE (Resilience, Innovation, Sustainability, and Economics) is a collaborative planning process to develop the area’s first-ever Tourism Master Plan to ensure that Wilmington and our Island Beaches are truly a premier coastal destination over the next decade. The Wilmington & Beaches Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) is leading the plan development, working alongside New Hanover County and the communities of Wilmington, Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, and Wrightsville Beach.

Tourism management and planning consultancy Clarity of Place; engineering, planning, and design consultancy Kimley-Horn, and tourism market research consultancy Longwoods International are partnering with the CVB to create this plan.

Kim Hufham began her 30-plus year tourism career with the CVB in 1989, with continuous service except for an 18-month stint as Director of Columbus County Tourism Authority (2003-2004). Prior to becoming President/CEO of the New Hanover County Tourism Development Authority in 2006, Hufham served as the CVB’s Executive Vice-President of Sales and Services.

