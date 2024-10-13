Open in App
    New Hanover home listings asked for less money in September. Here's the current median price

    By USA TODAY Network,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N74iz_0w54jFBk00

    The median home in New Hanover County listed for $534,000 in September, down 2% from the previous month's $545,000, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows .

    Compared to September 2023, the median home list price decreased 2.9% from $549,834.

    The statistics in this article only pertain to houses listed for sale in New Hanover County, not houses that were sold. Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.starnewsonline.com .

    New Hanover County's median home was 1,857 square feet, listed at $285 per square foot. The price per square foot of homes for sale is down 1.4% from September 2023.

    Listings in New Hanover County moved steadily, at a median 60 days listed compared to the September national median of 55 days on the market. In the previous month, homes had a median of 60 days on the market. Around 358 homes were newly listed on the market in September, an 8.7% decrease from 392 new listings in September 2023.

    The median home prices issued by Realtor.com may exclude many, or even most, of a market's homes. The price and volume represent only single-family homes, condominiums or townhomes. They include existing homes, but exclude most new construction as well as pending and contingent sales.

    Across the Wilmington metro area, median home prices fell to $546,603, slightly lower than a month earlier. The median home had 1,993 square feet, at a list price of $275 per square foot.

    In North Carolina, median home prices were $413,275, a slight decrease from August. The median North Carolina home listed for sale had 1,950 square feet, with a price of $219 per square foot.

    Throughout the United States, the median home price was $425,000, a slight decrease from the month prior. The median American home for sale was listed at 1,843 square feet, with a price of $227 per square foot.

    The median home list price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. Experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average list price, which would mean taking the sum of all listing prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high price.

    The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com . Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here . This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

    This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: New Hanover home listings asked for less money in September. Here's the current median price

