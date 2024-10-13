From the editor: Our Election 2024 voter guides can help you learn about local candidates

For those of us in the news industry, elections are an exciting time of year. An important part of our mission is to inform readers about the candidates and issues.

With early voting starting Thursday, we’ve recently published vignettes on candidates for statewide offices, such as governor, lieutenant governor and superintendent of public instruction.

We’ve also published Q&As with candidates for numerous contested races across the Cape Fear region. We asked everyone running in a particular race the same questions and gave them the same amount of space to answer.

Voter Guide: Learn more about candidates for NC, Wilmington-area races in the 2024 election

We also gave everyone several weeks to respond. We’ve used this format at the StarNews for many years because we think it’s important for you to hear directly from the candidates. Unfortunately, a few candidates chose not to participate. But I assure you that we’ve made multiple attempts to reach them.

You can find these stories at StarNewsOnline.com by searching for “meet the candidates” and a specific race, such as the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners. You can also find the most up-to-date local, state and national election coverage at www.starnewsonline.com/news/elections .

There’s a lot at stake in this election. Whoever you support, I hope you will take the time to vote. In North Carolina, you can vote by absentee ballot, during early voting or on Election Day. This is your chance to make your voice heard.

More: This Wilmington road was almost renamed after a famous resident. Here's why it was rejected.

Moving in a different direction, I’d like to point you to a story on the Cape Fear Unearthed page today. Reporter Cheryl Whitaker takes a look back at a time when some wanted to change the name of Gordon Road.

I was surprised to learn who they wanted to name it after but realized that would have made sense. I won’t spoil the story by telling you here. But we can definitely file this story under “you learn something new every day.”

Sherry Jones is the StarNews executive editor. You can reach her at sjones1@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: From the editor: Our Election 2024 voter guides can help you learn about local candidates