Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Star News

    From the editor: Our Election 2024 voter guides can help you learn about local candidates

    By Sherry Jones, Wilmington StarNews,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rm5zr_0w54NYiB00

    For those of us in the news industry, elections are an exciting time of year. An important part of our mission is to inform readers about the candidates and issues.

    With early voting starting Thursday, we’ve recently published vignettes on candidates for statewide offices, such as governor, lieutenant governor and superintendent of public instruction.

    We’ve also published Q&As with candidates for numerous contested races across the Cape Fear region. We asked everyone running in a particular race the same questions and gave them the same amount of space to answer.

    Voter Guide: Learn more about candidates for NC, Wilmington-area races in the 2024 election

    We also gave everyone several weeks to respond. We’ve used this format at the StarNews for many years because we think it’s important for you to hear directly from the candidates. Unfortunately, a few candidates chose not to participate. But I assure you that we’ve made multiple attempts to reach them.

    You can find these stories at StarNewsOnline.com by searching for “meet the candidates” and a specific race, such as the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners. You can also find the most up-to-date local, state and national election coverage at www.starnewsonline.com/news/elections .

    There’s a lot at stake in this election. Whoever you support, I hope you will take the time to vote. In North Carolina, you can vote by absentee ballot, during early voting or on Election Day. This is your chance to make your voice heard.

    More: This Wilmington road was almost renamed after a famous resident. Here's why it was rejected.

    Moving in a different direction, I’d like to point you to a story on the Cape Fear Unearthed page today. Reporter Cheryl Whitaker takes a look back at a time when some wanted to change the name of Gordon Road.

    I was surprised to learn who they wanted to name it after but realized that would have made sense. I won’t spoil the story by telling you here. But we can definitely file this story under “you learn something new every day.”

    Sherry Jones is the StarNews executive editor. You can reach her at sjones1@gannett.com.

    This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: From the editor: Our Election 2024 voter guides can help you learn about local candidates

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile5 days ago
    'Some People Never Learn': Polk County Man Out on Bond Caught Again for Same Crime
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post21 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Proposed Denver slaughterhouse ban would kill jobs, opposition says
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria6 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz21 days ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Georgia board’s Trump loyalists OK rule to require ballot hand counts despite warnings by state AG
    The Current GA25 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson7 days ago
    State rebuffs claims that mandatory life sentences for people under 21 are unconstitutional
    WyoFile29 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile24 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune25 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA12 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama27 days ago
    Transgender tiny home village: Denver council awards $1.2 million grant
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz25 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy