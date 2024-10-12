Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Star News

    Voter Guide: Learn more about candidates for NC, Wilmington-area races in the 2024 election

    By Sherry Jones, Wilmington StarNews,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j6sFD_0w4BFyDA00

    Voters across the Wilmington area will see the presidential race, statewide races and a host of local contests on their ballots. These include everything from governor to school board races.

    In-person early voting begins on Thursday, Oct. 17 and ends at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2. Absentee ballots must be requested by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, and those ballots must be returned to the voter’s local board of elections office by 7:30 p.m. on Election Day -- Tuesday, Nov. 5.

    Before you head to the polls, here's your chance to learn more about the candidates.

    USA TODAY's voter guide: Learn more about the presidential candidates and key down-ballot races

    Statewide races: Meet the candidates for NC governor and other Council of State contests

    U.S. House District 7: Meet the candidates

    NC Senate District 7: Meet the candidates

    NC Senate District 8: Meet the candidates

    NC Senate District 9: Meet the candidates

    NC House District 17: Meet the candidates

    NC House District 19: Meet the candidates

    NC House District 20: Meet the candidates

    Brunswick County Board of Commissioners: Meet the candidates for District 3

    Brunswick County Board of Commissioners: Meet the candidates for District 4

    Brunswick County Board of Commissioners: Meet the candidates for District 5

    Brunswick County Board of Education: Meet the candidates for District 4

    Brunswick County Register of Deeds: Meet the candidates

    N.C. Superior Court judge: Meet the candidates for District 6C, seat 1

    N.C. District Court judge: Meet the candidates for District 6, seat 6

    New Hanover Board of Commissioners: Meet the candidates

    New Hanover County Board of Education: Meet the candidates

    New Hanover County Register of Deeds: Meet the candidates

    District Attorney: Meet the candidates for New Hanover and Pender counties

    Pender County Board of Commissioners: Meet the candidates for District 1

    Pender County Board of Commissioners: Meet the candidates for District 2

    Pender County Board of Commissioners: Meet the candidates for District 4

    This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Voter Guide: Learn more about candidates for NC, Wilmington-area races in the 2024 election

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Seniors Losing Medicare Advantage Plans in 22 States; California & New York Expand Options
    Jesse Slome6 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post20 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon1 day ago
    Georgia elections chief doesn’t expect Helene damage to have big effect on state’s voting
    The Current GA7 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today9 hours ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA2 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile23 days ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    State rebuffs claims that mandatory life sentences for people under 21 are unconstitutional
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Proposed Denver slaughterhouse ban would kill jobs, opposition says
    David Heitz26 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz29 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Yearly ‘Antler Alert’ reminds Kentuckians to drive safely and watch for deer
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama26 days ago
    St. Augustine warns of king tides flooding
    Jacksonville Today3 hours ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria5 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Opinion: Tourism is everybody’s business; Wilmington residents encouraged to take survey
    Star News1 day ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile27 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy