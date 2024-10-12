What college students need to know about how to vote in North Carolina

Many college students in North Carolina are attending a university outside of their permanent residence or even out of state. It can be confusing to navigate the process as a student, so the StarNews is diving into the rules and guidelines for this group of voters.

Important dates:

Early voting period: Thursday, Oct. 17 to Saturday, Nov. 2

Last day to request an absentee ballot: Tuesday, Oct. 29

Election Day: Tuesday, Nov. 5

Deadline for absentee ballot to be received: Tuesday, Nov. 5 by 7:30 p.m.

Registering

College students can either register in their hometown or in the college town they live in. The decision lies in whether the student intends to stay in their college town after graduating or if they plan to return home, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections . If they plan to stay in their college's state or city, they can register there. If they plan to return home after their studies, they can stay registered at their home address.

Most importantly, voters can only vote once and cannot be registered in multiple states, for out-of-state students, for example.

Voting in-person

College students who live within the state and are registered at their home address, but attend school in a different precinct, will need to vote at their assigned polling location from their registered address. Find your polling place on the board of elections website's voter search tool .

For college voters who wish to vote at a polling station near their university, they must be registered at an address on or near their campus.

Vote by mail: How to get an absentee ballot if you want to vote by mail in NC for the 2024 election

Voting by mail

Near relatives and legal guardians can request and return a mail-in ballot on behalf of a voter. This includes parents requesting and returning mail-in ballots for their college students.

Voters can track the progress of their ballot through the BallotTrax system .

Voter photo ID

Voters are required to bring a photo ID to the polls this election. For those who do not have a North Carolina's driver's license, there are several other options, including approved student ID cards. Colleges and universities had to apply for approval. The University of North Carolina at Wilmington, Fayetteville State University, Appalachian State University and University of North Carolina at Asheville are all approved for use at the polls. For a full list, visit the board of elections website .

