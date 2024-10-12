Open in App
    • Star News

    Longtime Wilmington-based ice cream brand changes hands, opens storefront restaurant

    By Allison Ballard, Wilmington StarNews,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IKSTE_0w4Azpz400

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VZcpe_0w4Azpz400

    A Wilmington-based ice cream sandwich brand born in 2010 has new owners.

    Christian Nye started Nye’s Cream Sandwiches with signature thin cookies and large disks of ice cream that were ideal for packaging. Since then, they’ve become popular at local shops and restaurants like Pine Valley Market, at events like weddings with customizable labels, and across the country through the Goldbelly food delivery service .

    Nye has since moved to Florida and sold the business to one of his chef friends earlier this year. Now, Robert and Leslie Pickens, who own Kornerstone Bistro and Tidewater Oyster Bar, are the owners of the business as of May 2024. They’ve also added a new storefront concept that specializes in ice cream sandwiches. The Stax Ice Cream Kitchen opened in the space beside Kornerstone at 8262 Market St. in September and shares a large outdoor patio with the restaurant.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FhvML_0w4Azpz400

    It’s the latest local ice cream brand to open in the area, joining the Hampstead location of Boombalatti’s and the Porters Neck location of Celtic Creamery , which opened earlier this year.

    Robert and Leslie Pickens were already thinking about an ice cream concept when they had the chance to open Stax and it only made more sense when they purchased Nye’s Cream Sandwiches. The couple is working with Tracey Altman, who has a marketing background and worked with the Wholly Guacamole brand, as the CMO for Stax and Nye's.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jQBM9_0w4Azpz400

    "They have different brand personalities," she said. But both have a similar culinary foundation – and both are available at the shop. You can choose from the house-made ice cream and cookie flavors developed by Chef Pickens for a Stax Slider or purchase Nye’s Cream Sandwiches from the freezer case.

    Early favorites at the shop are the Honeycomb and Biscoff ice cream flavors, the Cookie Monster cookies, and the candied bacon topping. They also make bubble cones in house, and have Stacked Sundaes, which are layered with ice cream and cookie crumbles.

    Looking forward, they are hoping to grow the Nye’s brand, which has been featured at the US Open and as one of Oprah’s Favorite Things. The sandwiches were also recently a part of a partnership with the Tory Burch brand, Altman said. The Pickens are also looking to possibly franchise Stax in the future.

    STAY CONNECTED: Keep up with the area’s latest food news by signing up for the Port City Foodies newsletter and following us on Facebook and Instagram .

    Allison Ballard is the food and dining reporter at the StarNews. You can reach her at aballard@gannett.com .

    This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Longtime Wilmington-based ice cream brand changes hands, opens storefront restaurant

