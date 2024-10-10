How to vote early in North Carolina's 2024 general election

Early voting for the North Carolina primary election begins Thursday, Oct. 17 and ends at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Early voting allows voters to cast their ballots at a convenient time for them, but polling locations may be different than a voter's Election Day spot. Find the nearest polling location on the North Carolina State Board of Elections website.

Each polling location has unique hours, so make sure to check before heading out to vote.

Just like Election Day voting, early in-person voting requires a photo ID to cast a ballot. A common acceptable form of photo ID is a North Carolina driver's license, but there are over five other acceptable forms of ID. To see a full list of acceptable IDs, visit the North Carolina State Board of Election website.

For those without a photo ID, the board of elections is providing free photo voter ID cards. Apply for one on their website .

Early in-person voting also allows for same-day registration. Learn more about who qualifies and next steps on the NCSBE website.

