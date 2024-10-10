Open in App
    • Star News

    How to vote early in North Carolina's 2024 general election

    By Sarah Gleason, Wilmington StarNews,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qAOMA_0w1ObQOq00

    Early voting for the North Carolina primary election begins Thursday, Oct. 17 and ends at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2.

    Early voting allows voters to cast their ballots at a convenient time for them, but polling locations may be different than a voter's Election Day spot. Find the nearest polling location on the North Carolina State Board of Elections website.

    Election 2024: Your guide to statewide races in North Carolina

    Each polling location has unique hours, so make sure to check before heading out to vote.

    Just like Election Day voting, early in-person voting requires a photo ID to cast a ballot. A common acceptable form of photo ID is a North Carolina driver's license, but there are over five other acceptable forms of ID. To see a full list of acceptable IDs, visit the North Carolina State Board of Election website.

    Absentee ballots: How to vote by mail in NC for the 2024 election

    For those without a photo ID, the board of elections is providing free photo voter ID cards. Apply for one on their website .

    Early in-person voting also allows for same-day registration. Learn more about who qualifies and next steps on the NCSBE website.

    This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: How to vote early in North Carolina's 2024 general election

    Pat Gray
    2d ago
    no way too much cheating. voting in person early
