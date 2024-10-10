Which Wilmington roadways frequently flood? City and state officials provide insights

During heavy rainfall, several roadways within Wilmington's city limits are prone to flooding. But just how serious is the problem?

Dave Mayes, the city's public works director and former stormwater services manager, offered insight into the Port City's drainage systems. With more than 17 years of experience on city staff, Mayes discussed a few problem spots and solutions underway to address them.

Residents with stormwater drainage and pollution concerns can contact the city through its webpage.

Which city-maintained streets are prone to flooding?

The city identified several key projects to tackle ongoing flooding concerns along Wilmington roadways.

One of the areas at the top of the city's list is a neighborhood located off Greenville Loop Road. Approximately eight years ago, the first half of a drainage project was completed between Patricia Drive and Dogwood Lane, Mayes said.

"We replaced large culverts under Patricia Drive, Clearbrook Drive, Shuney (Street), Brittain (Drive) and then a handful of driveways for residents along Dogwood Lane," Mayes said. The city also acquired several "repetitive loss" properties -- homes with a history of multiple flood insurance claims -- and transformed them into small wetlands.

The city gained "permanent long-term maintenance access" for systems in the area, a necessity for ongoing upkeep and flood prevention efforts. Moving into phase two of the project off Greenville Loop Road, the city is looking to expand its legal access to maintain nearby drainage systems.

"The intent is that ... we replace the culvert under Dogwood Lane, under Plover Court, and then work our way all the way up (to) Verbenia (Drive)," Mayes said. The city has to gain legal access to the nearby drainage system, "either through accepting an existing easement or acquiring a new one," before going through the process to bid a construction project and ultimately build.

Mayes referred to the timeline for the project as a "moving target," but said it was "next at the start line for bidding and for construction."

While the project is expected to alleviate some flooding concerns and streamline maintenance efforts, Mayes said areas built on floodplains will inevitably live up to their name.

"Floodplains are going to be floodplains no matter how much drainage infrastructure you put in the ground," Mayes said.

Another area "probably second in line when it comes to bidding for construction" is along Red Berry Drive located off South College Road.

"We have made it a practice to respond out here with mobile pumps and hoses in response to large storm events, quite simply because it's a matter of people being able to get to their houses," Mayes said. The hydraulics of the piping along the roadway are impacted due to variations in elevation, disrupting water flow.

Ultimately, the existing outdated drainage system and will be disconnected and a new one will be installed.

As for major roadways, New Centre Drive -- though maintained by the N.C. Department of Transportation -- has long been recognized as a flooding concern. Recently, the city completed stream restoration on Clear Run Branch and replaced the culverts beneath College Acres Drive.

"We have an outfall that we have responsibility for all the way up (near College Acres Drive) and now we are in the process of designing the second phase which takes it from (near College Acres Drive) all the way up to the flooding area on New Centre (Drive,)" Mayes said. "This will be a very different project because all of this is very heavy underground construction," including installation of new piping under South College Road.

In downtown Wilmington, South Water and South Front streets frequently experience flooding issues, much of which is unavoidable due to river tides and surges. When high water is present on South Water Street, which is city-maintained, staff alert drivers and residents using signage and other methods to ensure safety.

What previous flooding concerns have been addressed?

A number of city projects completed in years prior have mitigated identified flooding issues along well-traveled roadways.

Approximately 15 years ago, the city installed a new piping system along Oleander Drive to address flooding near a property occupied by a volunteer fire department, now the Wilmington Fire Department's Station 10, Mayes said. The city has not received reports of flooding in that section of Oleander Drive since.

Nearly three years later, the city addressed a major flooding concern along Cavalier Drive near the Eastwood Road intersection. Similar to the project planned for Red Berry Drive, a separate drainage system for Cavalier Drive was installed, alleviating issues for nearby residents.

Highlighting the city's proactive efforts to address drainage concerns before laying new asphalt, Mayes said the city installed a liner for piping beneath Greenfield Street, between Third and 17th streets, several years ago to rehabilitate the drainage system in advance of repaving.

What about streets maintained by the state?

While flooding ultimately depends on both the amount of rainfall and its location, two state-maintained roadways in Wilmington have emerged as potential "trouble spots," Jessi Leonard, assistant division maintenance engineer with the NCDOT, said.

These identified problem areas include an NCDOT-maintained portion of South Front Street, between the Cape Fear Bridge to Burnett Boulevard, and a section of College Road north of Oleander Drive, Leonard said. High water can impact both roadways during heavy rainfall and storm events.

Projects have been identified by the NCDOT to address flooding concerns in these areas. For South Front Street, the right-of-way date is set for June 2025 and construction is expected to begin in June 2027, according to project mapping provided by Leonard. As for the section of College Road, funding has only been allocated for preliminary engineering work at this time.

"As projects are identified and designed, resiliency is something that is being incorporated (into) those," Leonard said. "Whenever we look at a project, we don't only forecast traffic volumes, but also hydraulic designs are based on forecasting, where they take into consideration environmental and resiliency factors for what may be needed in the future and incorporated into those designs."

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Which Wilmington roadways frequently flood? City and state officials provide insights