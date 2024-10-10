Open in App
    • Star News

    Wilmington cook wins Blue Ribbon status for this 'light and fluffy' cake recipe

    By Allison Ballard, Wilmington StarNews,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Q1jO_0w1OahUW00

    Elaine Bovender, a Wilmington-based home cook, has earned a special honor for one of her recipes on the Nashville-based Just A Pinch Recipes website.

    The "German Chocolate Sheet Cake (from the 1950s)" recipe was tested by the Just A Pinch Test Kitchen, which gave it Blue Ribbon status.

    “Light and fluffy, this from-scratch German chocolate sheet cake has just enough chocolate flavor,” their tasting notes said. “Full of coconut and pecans, the frosting is traditional, thick, and rich. Exactly what you think of when you read German chocolate cake. Preparing this super easy cake in a sheet pan means it's a good dessert option when serving a crowd.”

    Bovender’s profile on the site said she is a local piano teacher and especially loves older recipes from the ’40s, ’50s, ’60s and ’70s. She also has a YouTube channel, Elaine's Country Home, where she demonstrates many of her recipes.

    “I started the channel so that my children and grandchildren will never have to wonder how I fix something,” she said.

    Bovender is also one of millions of cooks who share recipes on the Just a Pinch site. She has shared 173 recipes, and the German chocolate cake is the ninth to achieve Blue Ribbon status, along with one for “Crispy Southern Fried Chicken” and “My Granny’s Old-Fashioned Biscuits.”

    More: Wilmington chef appears on Food Network's 'Chopped.' Did he win?

    German chocolate sheet cake (from the 1950s)

    • 2 cups all-purpose flour, sifted, then measured
    • 1 teaspoon baking soda
    • 1/4 teaspoon salt
    • 4 ounces Baker's German's Sweet Chocolate
    • 1/2 cup water
    • 4 large eggs, separated yolks
    • 1 cup butter, softened
    • 2 cups granulated sugar
    • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
    • 1 cup buttermilk
    • 3/4 cup butter
    • 1 12-ounce can evaporated milk, not condensed
    • 1 1/2 cup granulated sugar
    • 1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
    • 7 ounces flaked coconut
    • 1 1/2 cup broken pecans
    1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Grease and flour a 9-by-13 or a 10-by-16 baking pan. If you prefer a thinner cake, use the larger pan. You may also use three 9-inc pans and frost between the layers.
    2. Sift two cups of flour and then measure again for accuracy. Stir in baking soda and salt. Set aside.
    3. Microwave chocolate in the water until the chocolate is melted; about 1 minute and 30 seconds. Remove from microwave and stir well; set aside.
    4. Separate eggs.
    5. Beat egg whites until stiff peaks form and set aside.
    6. Using a hand mixer, beat butter and sugar just until combined. Add egg yolks one at a time mixing after each addition.
    7. Slowly add the melted chocolate to the butter mixture while mixing. Scrape the sides of the bowl with a spatula and mix well. Add vanilla and mix well.
    8. Alternate adding the flour mixture.
    9. Then the buttermilk, ending with the flour mixture. Blend until smooth.
    10. Fold in by hand the beaten egg whites.
    11. Spread into the prepared pan.
    12. Bake for 30 to 40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Set aside to cool.
    13. For the frosting, melt butter in a heavy saucepan. Add evaporated milk, sugar, vanilla extract, and egg yolks. Cook over medium heat for about 12 minutes, stirring constantly until thickened.
    14. Remove from heat and add coconut and pecans. Stir until combined.
    15. Pour warm frosting over the cooled cake. If you're making the three 9-inch layers, you'll want to let the frosting cool a bit to thicken.

    Recipe courtesy Just A Pinch Recipes.

    STAY CONNECTED: Keep up with the area’s latest food news by signing up for the Port City Foodies newsletter and following us on Facebook and Instagram .

    Allison Ballard is the food and dining reporter at the StarNews. You can reach her at aballard@gannett.com .

    This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Wilmington cook wins Blue Ribbon status for this 'light and fluffy' cake recipe

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Ricky
    2d ago
    congratulations!
    View all comments
