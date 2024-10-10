Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Star News

    A Brunswick house dating to the early 1800s has a dark history and uncertain future

    By John Staton, Wilmington StarNews,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pCip5_0w1O8yHa00

    With recorded history in Southeastern North Carolina going back some 300 years, that's a lot of time for ghost stories and legends to grow.

    Some of the darkest and most disturbing stories from the area's history concern a house known as Hickory Hall in the Brunswick County town of Calabash.

    The house, which dates to around 1810, is one of the oldest, if not the oldest, in Brunswick County. No one has lived there since 1994.

    It's had a number of owners over the decades, but one owner in particular is the source of the scariest stories to come from Hickory Hall.

    According to Christy Judah's 2008 book "The Legends Of Brunswick County: Ghosts, Pirates, Indians and Colonial North Carolina," around 1840 the house was owned by a physician, Dr. Lorenzo Frink, who is said to have performed experimental operations on enslaved Blacks in the attic of the house.

    A 2007 StarNews story said that chains had been found in the house’s attic decades ago, and in 2008, Robert Simmons of Calabash told the StarNews about living in the house as a child and hearing "a lot of noises growing up,” including the sound of chains.

    When renovations were being done on the house in 2007, both a workman and his adult daughter told the StarNews they heard ghostly noises in the house, a "squeak like boots or a heavy step."

    But while ghost stories are one thing, history is another. For many years now, preservationists statewide have been concerned for the future of Hickory Hall, which fell into serious disrepair in the late '90s and early 2000s before work was done to stabilize it in the late 2000s.

    The house gets its name from another legend, namely that it was built around a huge old hickory stump that its first residents used as a kitchen table. In 2011, however, former Calabash mayor Anthony Clemmons told the StarNews that he had visited the house in the late 2000s when work was being done on it and saw no evidence that a giant stump had once been in the middle of the house.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yparf_0w1O8yHa00

    The house, which sits in a wooded area near the Calabash River off Georgetown Road near the town's main drag, is currently owned by C.H. Trask Jr. of Wilmington, who bought it and much of the land surrounding it around 2005. When he bought it, Trask said, "termites had kind of taken over" and "it was in very bad shape."

    Extensive foundation repair was done, a new roof was put on and the house was essentially stabilized.

    Since the early 2000s, the nonprofit Historic Preservation Foundation of North Carolina, or Preservation NC (PNC), has held a protective covenant on Hickory Hall that requires it to be preserved. PNC conducts regular inspections of the property to ensure that its preservation isn't compromised.

    "The only way to keep these buildings around is by protective covenants and preservation easements," said Cathleen Turner, regional director of PNC. "If it wasn't for the covenants we hold, this property would've disappeared long ago."

    Turner added that "we're very much involved" in the future of Hickory Hall, and that recent conversations with Trask have been positive and productive. "Historic preservation can be important financially, especially to rural communities."

    Trask said he bought the property as an investment and is now looking to sell it to someone who will preserve it.

    In recent years, however, Trask said the house has been vandalized multiple times, with doors knocked down and windows smashed out. Even security cameras put in place to stop the vandalism were stolen, he said.

    "The vandalism got so bad we had to board the house up," he said. Because of its location, "Anybody can wander in there through the woods, so it's practically impossible to secure it."

    Trask said he's wondered whether the house's dark and "peculiar" history might have led people to vandalize it, but he said he thinks the damage was probably done by teenagers making mischief.

    Turner with PNC said the stories surrounding Hickory Hall are "titillating but also destructive."

    There is a "dark history the entire state is covered with," she said. "Historic properties hold these stories, but they can be a catalyst of healing and discussion. That's why it's important that PNC stays closely tied to the solutions for this building."

    This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: A Brunswick house dating to the early 1800s has a dark history and uncertain future

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Vanessa Schaefer
    2d ago
    What a piece of history for Brunswick County and the Town of Calabash. Why would it have been sold off to a private investor? It should be owned by the Town or State of NC as a historic site. we can't change the history of the house, but educate those about the history of the home and the area of Calabash, NC.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group14 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today28 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen3 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida6 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz5 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post18 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt2 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune23 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post21 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza1 day ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King15 days ago
    Man charged, accused of robbing Ashland Turkey Hill store
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy