A Brunswick house dating to the early 1800s has a dark history and uncertain future

With recorded history in Southeastern North Carolina going back some 300 years, that's a lot of time for ghost stories and legends to grow.

Some of the darkest and most disturbing stories from the area's history concern a house known as Hickory Hall in the Brunswick County town of Calabash.

The house, which dates to around 1810, is one of the oldest, if not the oldest, in Brunswick County. No one has lived there since 1994.

It's had a number of owners over the decades, but one owner in particular is the source of the scariest stories to come from Hickory Hall.

According to Christy Judah's 2008 book "The Legends Of Brunswick County: Ghosts, Pirates, Indians and Colonial North Carolina," around 1840 the house was owned by a physician, Dr. Lorenzo Frink, who is said to have performed experimental operations on enslaved Blacks in the attic of the house.

A 2007 StarNews story said that chains had been found in the house’s attic decades ago, and in 2008, Robert Simmons of Calabash told the StarNews about living in the house as a child and hearing "a lot of noises growing up,” including the sound of chains.

When renovations were being done on the house in 2007, both a workman and his adult daughter told the StarNews they heard ghostly noises in the house, a "squeak like boots or a heavy step."

But while ghost stories are one thing, history is another. For many years now, preservationists statewide have been concerned for the future of Hickory Hall, which fell into serious disrepair in the late '90s and early 2000s before work was done to stabilize it in the late 2000s.

The house gets its name from another legend, namely that it was built around a huge old hickory stump that its first residents used as a kitchen table. In 2011, however, former Calabash mayor Anthony Clemmons told the StarNews that he had visited the house in the late 2000s when work was being done on it and saw no evidence that a giant stump had once been in the middle of the house.

The house, which sits in a wooded area near the Calabash River off Georgetown Road near the town's main drag, is currently owned by C.H. Trask Jr. of Wilmington, who bought it and much of the land surrounding it around 2005. When he bought it, Trask said, "termites had kind of taken over" and "it was in very bad shape."

Extensive foundation repair was done, a new roof was put on and the house was essentially stabilized.

Since the early 2000s, the nonprofit Historic Preservation Foundation of North Carolina, or Preservation NC (PNC), has held a protective covenant on Hickory Hall that requires it to be preserved. PNC conducts regular inspections of the property to ensure that its preservation isn't compromised.

"The only way to keep these buildings around is by protective covenants and preservation easements," said Cathleen Turner, regional director of PNC. "If it wasn't for the covenants we hold, this property would've disappeared long ago."

Turner added that "we're very much involved" in the future of Hickory Hall, and that recent conversations with Trask have been positive and productive. "Historic preservation can be important financially, especially to rural communities."

Trask said he bought the property as an investment and is now looking to sell it to someone who will preserve it.

In recent years, however, Trask said the house has been vandalized multiple times, with doors knocked down and windows smashed out. Even security cameras put in place to stop the vandalism were stolen, he said.

"The vandalism got so bad we had to board the house up," he said. Because of its location, "Anybody can wander in there through the woods, so it's practically impossible to secure it."

Trask said he's wondered whether the house's dark and "peculiar" history might have led people to vandalize it, but he said he thinks the damage was probably done by teenagers making mischief.

Turner with PNC said the stories surrounding Hickory Hall are "titillating but also destructive."

There is a "dark history the entire state is covered with," she said. "Historic properties hold these stories, but they can be a catalyst of healing and discussion. That's why it's important that PNC stays closely tied to the solutions for this building."

