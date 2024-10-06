Open in App
    • Star News

    Opinion: Hurricane Helene brings out the best and worst in us

    By Tom Campbell,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yvJON_0vwF2jsN00

    You can learn a lot about people when they are under stress. We see them at their best - or worst. Hurricane Helene is revealing both.

    My family has experienced what it is like to be without power, water and refrigeration, with mud and debris in your home. You feel alone, overwhelmed, and sad. We have also rejoiced when strangers we never met come to help muck out the house, haul out furniture and belongings that must be discarded, do carpentry work and saw tree limbs. Their biggest contribution is to provide comfort.

    We can’t thank these heroes enough. But they aren’t looking for thanks. They see this as their responsibility, a calling to help another in times of distress.

    These are the people the musical group Alabama sang about in their wonderful song, Angels among us:

    I believe there are Angels among us,

    sent down to us from somewhere up above.

    They come to you and me in our darkest hours

    To show us how to live, to teach us how to give.

    To guide us with the light of love.

    We are blessed by many angels. But times of distress also show the worst side of some.

    We all remember when President Trump went to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. His response to the devastation was tossing paper towels into the crowd. It took him weeks to release federal funding for the territory.

    His response to Helene wasn’t much better. Trump instructed his staff to find a place where the storm had ransacked a business and it was surrounded by rubble. With cameras rolling, he declared his visit wasn’t political, then started criticizing Gov. Roy Cooper for doing a terrible job and “going out of their way to not help people in Republican areas.”

    The claim was totally fabricated. It was disgusting political pandering. This is no time for politics.

    As has always been the case, there will be scammers preying on the elderly or those desperate for help, charging them outrageous prices. It is sometimes hard to distinguish between genuine helpers and those trying to make a quick buck. True volunteers won’t ask for money. Much as you might need help, be cautious!

    Those devastated by Helene are wondering why it is taking so long for help to arrive. Our federal and state government could perhaps have been better prepared to respond. They knew by Wednesday that Helene was going to impact Western Carolina and forecasters predicted it was going to be bad.

    But no one could ever have imagined just how devastating this storm was going to be. Not since 1916 has the western section of our state had an event so destructive. By Friday afternoon and evening, when it was obvious how bad the damage was going to be, it was too late to put resources in place without potentially endangering their lives. Surging waters and sheets of rain destroyed roads, landslides demolished buildings and houses were swept away…. some with people inside.

    Media coverage has been uneven. Reporters, photographers and news crews were not allowed into many rural areas because of potential danger. Even so, most of the news coverage has focused on Asheville. It had great damage, but the media has largely neglected a great deal of suffering in smaller communities like Linville, Spruce Pine, Banner Elk, Swannanoa and less populous counties.

    Folks are desperate for basic needs. They urgently need water - to drink, to wash themselves, and flush toilets. Wipes, toilet paper, paper towels and even diapers are needed, along with non-perishable food like pop-top tins of chicken, tuna, beans, applesauce fruit and peanut butter. Granola and protein bars and crackers are very welcome. Candles and flashlights with batteries are essential.

    Our western neighbors need the right here, right now kind of help. Saying help is on the way when you are thirsty, alone and in darkness being doesn’t help with immediate basic needs.

    There are many ways you can help. Please don’t just hop in the car and head west. DOT says heavy traffic on damaged roads is overwhelming efforts to repair roads. But groups of people can band together, accumulate supplies and transport them to coordinated safe staging areas, where they can be transferred to areas of most need. Have a plan for where you take supplies. Recognized charitable organizations will also welcome help.

    Money is also badly needed. Fortunately, our state has several billion dollars in “rainy day funds” and the federal government will also provide large amounts of funding. But it is going to take more than money to help restore life for those affected. Regardless of your beliefs, praying for their safety and wellbeing will help.

    We are North Carolina, the “goodliest land,” with the goodliest people. Let us all do our best to help our neighbors.

    Tom Campbell is a Hall of Fame North Carolina broadcaster and columnist who has covered North Carolina public policy issues since 1965. Contact him at tomcamp@carolinabroadcasting.com.

    This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Opinion: Hurricane Helene brings out the best and worst in us

