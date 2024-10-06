Election 2024: Meet the candidates for New Hanover County Board of Education

Six candidates are running for a spot on the New Hanover County Board of Education this year.

The candidates include three Republicans and three Democrats. They are running for three seats currently held by Stephanie Kraybill, Hugh McManus and Stephanie Walker.

One candidate previously held a position on the school board and the rest are newcomers.

The general election is scheduled for Nov. 5, but early voting begins on Oct. 17.

Nikki Bascome

Age: 51

Occupation: Substitute teacher for New Hanover County Schools

Family: Married, four children, one son-in-law, and a Belgian Malinois

Education: Early Childhood Education Degree

Political affiliation: Republican

Jerry Jones Jr.

Age: 48

Occupation: Environmental Chemist and Bookstore Owner

Family: Married to Erin for 24 years, father of an 18- and 16-year-old

Education: MBA from UNCW, BS in Physics, minor in Mathematics from UNCW, BA History/Political Science, minor in Economics from Warren Wilson College

Political affiliation: Democrat

Judy Justice

Age: 72

Occupation: Retired Educator

Family: I have grown children and grandchildren, two of which I have custody of and who attend NHCS.

Education: I have a BA in communications and history and a Masters in School Administration.

Political affiliation: Democrat

Tim Merrick

Age: 66

Occupation: Retired chiropractor

Family: Married with two sons

Education: Undergraduate at Cornell University and Graduate at New York Chiropractic College

Political affiliation: Democrat

David Perry

Age: 59

Occupation: Software Engineer

Family: Marlisa Perry, Spouse; Kate Francisco, Step-Daughter; Lakyn Stoner, Step-Daughter; Lucas Stoner, Grandson

Education: M.Ed. (1992) Rivier University, Nashua, NH, B.A (1987) Gordon College, Wenham, MA, HS Diploma (1983) Milford Area Senior HS, Milford, NH

Political affiliation: Republican

Natosha Tew

Age: 46

Occupation: Director of Remote Teams Development

Family: 17-year-old daughter Kiana

Education: Graduate of the University of North Carolina Wilmington Class of 2000

Political affiliation: Constitutional Conservative running on the Republican ticket

What qualities will you look for in the next superintendent?

Bascome: I will seek a superintendent with proven experience leading a district of our size, backed by strong recommendations from previous districts. They must be able to set aside political biases and work collaboratively with the Board of Education to foster a safe, supportive environment for students, staff, and families. Most importantly, they should prioritize the success of every child and focus on improving educational outcomes through meaningful partnerships.

Jones: I’ll look for many of the same qualities for which New Hanover County’s educator seek. Someone who is a champion for public education. Someone who is passionate about the art and science of education. Someone willing to trust the expertise of the educator core we have in the County. Beyond those things, I would look for someone who brings a reputation of being a cherished leader whose practices and policies are guided by the best.

Justice: We need someone who is experienced in successfully running a school district. A person who is extremely knowledgeable about education in the 21st century, an excellent communicator and who has proven that they can inspire confidence in staff and community members. They need to be supportive of the district's mission (strategic plan), carry out its goals and understand the complexities of school budgets and funding. They should work openly and honestly with all members of the school board and the community. It is important that they advise the board when challenges arise and keep them informed about the outcome.

Merrick: I will look to hire a Superintendent with experience in transforming under-performing schools, who uses research-proven methodologies, and who sees education as fostering the whole child, not just an end-of-grade score. We need a superintendent who will cultivate an inclusive environment for teachers and staff that encourages communication and respects professional boundaries, and who will be transparent with the Board, bringing a clear and concise budget early in the year.

Perry: Selecting a new superintendent is the most important choice our new school board will make. The board can set strategic plans and policies for the district, but we are dependent on a high-quality superintendent for implementation. These are the top qualities I will be looking for in a new superintendent: Is laser-focused on transforming our schools into centers of academic excellence; Is innovative; Will uphold the rights of parents and students; Will respect our teachers, staff, and their input; Is local and has actual teaching experience; Will eliminate non-essential spending of our taxpayer dollars.

Tew: NHCS needs a strong, relatable leader with excellent communication abilities, who also requires accountability and transparency at all levels. We need a visionary leader that can set the direction for educational excellence that aligns with our community values and state or national standards. Our next superintendent should possess a high level of administrative proficiency in budget management/resource allocation, daily operations and personnel matters. The ideal superintendent would be an experienced strategic planner with a passion for relationship building between administration, the board, teachers, staff and the community.

How will you help to create a closer relationship between New Hanover County Schools and the county?

Bascome: As a lifelong resident of New Hanover County and someone deeply involved in our schools, I have spent years building strong relationships with local leaders. I believe in open, respectful dialogue, even when opinions differ, and I will continue fostering these connections to ensure our schools and county work together to support the success of our students and staff.

Jones: Any two deliberative bodies that must work in concert need predictability in their relationship. One of the first steps to creating a closer relationship is behaving like the professionals we profess to be. A close second step is to demonstrate a level of competence that would inspire confidence in our County partners. Everyone is watching the Board of Ed, and our internal actions, while not impacting or involving the County explicitly, does create an impression that affects our relationship with them. It is incredibly important that we create an apolitical air of professionalism as the norm for our operations.

Justice: By meeting regularly with the county commissioner members, both through joint meetings and individually. We need to be able to communicate what is going on in our schools and they communicate what is going on in the county and how to best support the success of both. One of the things both entities need to agree on is what are the goals of our public schools and what is the role of the county commissioners in reaching those goals. In the past these meetings usually occurred along party lines. That needs to change.

Merrick: We need a joint vision of the Board of Commissioners and School Board that addresses and balances the needs of our community. A year-round joint subcommittee could be charged with creating and facilitating this vision, and not waiting until budget season to find out how disparate our visions and priorities are.

Perry: From a fiscal standpoint, we need to make facilities, security, and actual teaching our sole fiscal priorities. All the “nice to haves” and wasteful spending needs to go. For too long our school board has acted fiscally irresponsible and expected the County Commissioners just to “bail them out.” This simple change in attitude will let the county know that when we come to them for additional funding, its money that we truly need. In addition, we should eliminate the wrap-around social service programs in our school district, and refer students and families to the county for assistance in these areas.

Tew: Establishing a monthly pot-luck brunch would provide an excellent opportunity for open and honest discussions between policymakers & boots-on-the-ground to organically transpire. Bringing back the 3-minute Call-To-Audience to allow community members to fully express themselves. I would also visit as many schools as I could to talk with teachers and staff. I will be responsive and engaged with our local county commissioners on policies and initiatives that both directly & indirectly affect our schools, to ensure that I am fulfilling my role as an advocate for educational excellence.

What is your stance on the changes to policy 7205, which restricts what teachers can talk about in the classroom?

Bascome: I believe policy 7205 aligns with NC Senate Bill 364, which promotes nondiscrimination and dignity in state work. The intent of the policy is to ensure that no person is compelled to affirm or profess belief in radical concepts, such as one race or sex being superior to another, or individuals being inherently racist or sexist based on their race or sex. This policy protects all students and teachers from being forced to engage in harmful or divisive teachings and ensures that no one is made to feel discomfort or guilt solely because of their identity.

Jones: I think the changes were wrong-headed and were intended as a political dog whistle for the supporters of the four Board members who supported the policy. The changes were introduced in a manner outside the normal process for the consideration of HR policies in response to an ill-defined, nascent emergency. The changes in the policy assumes that teachers seek to harm our children and espouse a lack of trust in their professional qualifications.

Justice: That whole policy discussion and change was unnecessary and traumatic for our staff. It is obvious, from the ridiculous list of what a teacher can and cannot say in a classroom, that it is politically motivated. I taught US history for many years and know for a fact that these concerns from some extremist "right wingers" never have or would take place in our classrooms. The board members who forced these "restrictions" through obviously do not know what is going on in classrooms. We are losing too many experienced and knowledgeable teachers because of politics. This needs to stop.

Merrick: While the initial verbiage in Policy 7205 sounds egalitarian, the intent and the result is anything but. Section Z prohibits teaching anything that might cause a student to feel distressed. Our nation’s and our region’s history is full of distressing moments. “Those who do not learn history are bound to repeat it.” In order to belong, one has to be seen. When a painful history is avoided, we alienate those affected by it and perpetuate that history.

Perry: This past February, our school board voted to pass what is commonly referred to as “Section Z” of Policy 7205. The amended policy now restricts the teaching of 13 viewpoints on race and sex that I personally find disgusting and un-American. I believe that every person is made in God’s image, is unique, and should be judged as an individual. However, I am a firm believer that we need to develop independent and critical thinkers in our schools. When age-appropriate, our students need to be exposed to ALL viewpoints, their strengths and weaknesses, and begin to think for themselves.

Tew: I believe that conversations in the classroom between teachers and students should focus on achieving academic excellence and be completely devoid of any social justice propaganda or agenda. Students should not even be aware of our teachers’ political affiliation, sexual orientation or involvement or lack thereof in social justice clubs. If conversations at school are focused on what unites us together rather than concentrated on what sets us apart, the incredible achievements that we can accomplish will set us apart from any other school district in NC, and perhaps even the nation.

How will you work as a member of the board and with district administration to increase trust and transparency with the public?

Bascome: Through my work on the NHCS Family Advisory Council and as a substitute teacher, I’ve already taken steps to improve transparency and trust within our district. As a board member, I will continue advocating for open communication between families, teachers, and district leaders, ensuring that all voices are heard and that decisions are made with full transparency.

Jones: Maintain nonpartisanship and professionalism when shaping or assessing policies. Adjust “working” committee meeting times to fit teacher and parent schedules. Support meaningful faculty/staff and student involvement in shaping our practices. Ensure a zero tolerance for retaliation against any District employee for simply speaking their truth. Hold public office hours to share my vision, gather community input and answer questions. I will visit our District’s facilities and schools as often as humanly possible to develop relationships with administrators, faculty and staff.

Justice: I would be transparent in my actions and always put what is best for our students education and safety first when making decisions as a board member. I did this during my last time on the board and I have a reputation as someone who will always do so. As a board we need to make sure that we all put these goals first and I will work hard to communicate these goals with the other board members. I also will be honest with the public and seek out their help as stakeholders in our children's education.

Merrick: The first step lies with hiring a new Superintendent who is committed to communicating regularly and honestly with the Board, administrators, teachers, and parents. While communication can be required by the board, rules alone won’t create fidelity. The Superintendent must have the support of the Board in order to communicate difficult issues with parents and educators. That relationship is paramount to proper functioning of our schools, and has not been present for some time.

Perry: I am the only candidate in this race that is committed to full and proactive transparency at all levels of our school district. For far too long our school system has been the epitome of secrecy and cover-up. What happened with Mosely and the sex abuse scandal are prime examples. The public has a right to know. Responding to FOIA requests does little when the public has no idea what to ask for. Instead of using employee and student confidentiality as a shield, we need to be proactive and release as much redacted information as possible on the NHCS website.

Tew: Transparency is the first step to regaining trust. We, as Board Members, must be consistent in our responses and communicate openly, even when the topic may be difficult or uncomfortable. We must also be open and receptive to the feedback of others, and always be respectful of others. I will show up with a committed attitude and be an active participant. I will strive to maintain a disciplined attitude that will demonstrate my preparation and persistence. I will respectfully maintain my independence of thought and the courage to challenge ideas that I do not fully understand and agree with.

What is the school district’s greatest need?

Bascome: Our district’s greatest needs are trust, respect, safety, and fiscal responsibility. We must rebuild trust between families, educators, and district leaders while ensuring financial decisions prioritize the needs of our students and staff. In doing so, we create a safer, more supportive environment for everyone.

Jones: I think our greatest need is resources - financial, capital, and human. The district has reported a wide number of successes recently, and I am excited to consider the possibilities should our teachers be provided the resources they request. I don’t think the district has reached the point of diminishing returns with respect to resource application, and we should not consider the recent successes as an excuse to continue our current contraction.

Justice: Resources! Mainly money to hire staff, repair crumbling infrastructure and replace outdated technology along with materials and support for our staff. Our per pupil expenditure in NC has gone from 27th in the nation when the Republicans took over the legislature in 2012 to 49th in the nation now. They are successfully shifting our tax dollars out of our public schools to support private schools. We also have access to the 1.5 billion dollars from the hospital sale that was promised to us at the time of the sale. Our county commissioners can release part of that funding now.

Merrick: We have many needs. Experienced teachers, smaller class sizes, wrap around services at poor performing schools, aids, buses, drivers, etc. These all require funding. Our State Legislature is defunding public education. Wyoming and New York—conservative and liberal—spend 2-1/2 to 3-1/2 times what our State does. Our County and State are each sitting on large cash reserves, to say nothing of our Community Endowment. Proper funding of schools DOES NOT require increased taxes. But it does require the will to prioritize education albeit with judicious, student-facing spending.

Perry: Great teachers, and many more of them! Way too many of our students are graduating without being proficient in the basic academic subjects, like reading, math, science, history, and civics. We found out during COVID that technology can’t replace teachers. We need to lower class sizes, hire and retain more quality teachers, and increase their salaries. In addition to increasing salaries, I also want to work with the NHC Endowment Fund to create a performance-based bonus system. Instead of basing performance on standardized tests or GPA, I would measure the collective progress of the students. Great teachers should be rewarded!

Tew: Safe School buildings. Consistent and fair discipline for all students. Strong, relatable leadership in central office and administration with the adoption of a merit-based grading, hiring and promotional processes.

How do you feel that you will work with your fellow board members, even if they align with a different political affiliation?

Bascome: I will approach my role on the board with honesty, openness, and respect for all members, regardless of political affiliation. Our schools should be a place free from political bias, where the focus is on students, not political rhetoric. I’m committed to working collaboratively with my fellow board members, district staff, and the community to ensure the success of every child.

Jones: My approach to this work is to view it through the lens of professionalism, utilizing my experience as a former educator to inform my actions and opinions - not my political ideology. There is ample, nonpartisan research available to help answer any questions we may have about the best path forward for any particular policy question. Staying abreast of current thought leadership from apolitical sources should be a best practice. So long as my fellow board members adhere to those kinds of practices, we’ll work very well together. Where they deviate from those kinds of resources, I’ll look for areas of agreement and compromise and place my focus there.

Justice: I have worked successfully with board members of the other party in the past. It is imperative that we listen to each other and work to reach common ground. Even your own party members can disagree and be difficult to work with at times. The most important thing as a board member is to always put what is best for our students and staff first.

Merrick: Campaigning is about clarifying issues and the distinction between candidates. But once elected it is necessary to work together for the greater good. Which sometimes requires compromises from individuals. As I highlighted before, relationships are key. I plan to create relationships with fellow board members which make room for individual differences but align on greater priorities. I believe we have more in common than we think and it is each of our responsibilities to find and work from that commonality. I believe we all want better schools for all our students.

Perry: Some people believe in “civility at all costs.” This can lead to a “Go along to get along” mentality. Our school district is broken and we have need to have frank discussions about what to do. Good faith disagreements are inevitable. However, discourse should remain professional. I’m committed to this type of civility. I’m a very independent-minded Republican. Voters should know that I will not bow to political pressure, even when it comes from my own party. I’ll always listen to opposing viewpoints, but I’ll always vote my conscience in the end.

Tew: I spent over a decade working for and with people who had widely varying political views. I have run into burning buildings to save lives, and never once did I consider what political affiliation the residents were. I fully recognize that for our school board to function effectively, every member must see the board as a team. We must respect each other’s perspectives and varying talents and skills. I will ask questions, and I will listen with an open mind. I know that listening to different points of view can provide me with new insights into issues.

