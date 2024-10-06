From the editor: This local restaurant has a special place in my heart

In today’s dining feature, reporter Allison Ballard takes a look at Anne Bonny’s Bar & Grill. This local restaurant has a special place in my heart because my husband and I went there for lunch on our wedding day.

We were getting married at the River Room nearby and had been bringing in some flowers and our clothes that morning. We wanted something quick and easy for lunch, so we walked over to the nearest place.

My husband likes to joke that he could barely say his name at that point much less order lunch. The truth is that I think we were both a little anxious about making sure everything went as planned for the wedding later that day.

The casual lunch was just what we needed. Later that day, we got married on the outdoor deck and had our reception inside the River Room. And because Riverfest was the same weekend, we were treated to a spectacular fireworks show at the end of the evening.

Beyond my wedding day, my husband and I have been to Anne Bonny’s many times. It’s special because it’s a floating restaurant with amazing views of the Cape Fear River. We love to sit along the railing and watch boaters go by. The best time to go is near sunset if you want to see gorgeous colors in the sky.

Today’s cover story about what’s attracting so many new convenience store brands to our area is also quite interesting. With 7-Eleven, Wawa, Sheetz, Refuel and others popping up in the past couple of years, reporter Molly Wilhelm set out to find out why we’re getting so many.

As you’d expect, population growth is one reason. But I was surprised to learn that tourism plays a factor. I was pretty excited when 7-Eleven decided to open a store in Brunswick County because that's where I was used to going in Virginia. Turns out that even though the store has been open for months and is just a few miles from my house, I haven't been a single time. I also realized that unless I'm traveling rarely go to a convenience store for anything.

