Penderlea Farms in conjunction with Airlie Gardens has announced the availability of Airlie Gardens Heritage Live Oaks, an initiative to preserve the lineage of Airlie Gardens' most famous live oaks, according to a news release.

The Live Oaks are grown from handpicked acorns of the historic Live Oak trees at Airlie Gardens. After five years of dedicated cultivation, these direct descendants of the historic Airlie Oaks are now ready for sale to the public.

"We're thrilled to finally offer these magnificent, historic trees to the public," said Richard Johnson , owner of Penderlea Farms.

More: How did this 'Enchanted' garden in Wilmington get its name?

Where to buy them

A retail tree stand has been constructed at the Airlie Gardens gift shop (300 Airlie Road, Wilmington), allowing guests to purchase the “babies” of these special trees.

Penderlea Farms, located at 1225 Stag Park Road in Burgaw, will also be selling the heirloom trees. Hours: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday. For more information, call 910-259-0523.

If anyone wants larger descendants of the Airlie Oaks, the rare heirloom trees are available in 25-gallon containers or larger and can be purchased directly from the Farmers Supply Co., located at 2025 Oleander Drive in Wilmington.

Future preservation

A percentage of proceeds from each sale will directly benefit the Airlie Oak Fund, supporting ongoing preservation and educational efforts. For all sales at other retail locations, Penderlea Farms will make a donation to Airlie Gardens.

"This initiative not only allows us to preserve the legacy of the Airlie Oaks but also gives our community and visitors the opportunity to contribute to the conservation of our natural heritage” said Janine Powell, director of Donor Relations at Airlie Gardens.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Airlie Gardens Heritage Live Oaks available to the public. Here's where to get them.