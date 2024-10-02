16 things to do for Riverfest weekend in the Wilmington area
By John Staton, Wilmington StarNews,
2 days ago
Happy Riverfest weekend, everyone.
The area's biggest fall festival is all about getting out and doing things in downtown Wilmington, whether it's wandering the streets with the masses or finding a concert or performance that intrigues you. Plenty of stuff to check out this weekend outside of downtown as well, so let's get things started.
Oct. 4-6 at Thalian Hall : Thalian Association Community Theatre presents the musical based on Mel Brooks' classic 1974 comic horror comedy. Read our review . 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4-5, 2 p.m. Sept. 29 and Oct. 6. 910-632-2285.
Oct. 3-6 , Mainstage Theatre in UNCW's Cultural Arts Building : The University of North Carolina Wilmington's Department of Theatre presents this play by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, a finalist for the 2018 Pulitzer Prize in Drama. It's a modern adaptation of "Everyman," a 15th-century British morality play. UNCW theater professor Elizabeth Wellman directs. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3-5, 2 p.m. Oct. 6. Tickets are $15; $12 for seniors, UNCW employees and alumni; and $6 for students (sales tax included). 910-962-3500.
Nick Thune
Oct. 4-5 at Dead Crow Comedy Room : Stand-up comic and actor has an extensive resume that includes multiple appearances on "The Tonight Show" and performances at comedy festivals around the world. Thune's a down-to-earth yet absurdist comic who likes to bring original comedy songs into his act. 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Oct. 4-5, tickets are $18 and $28.
'Laughing in the Dark'
Oct. 4-6 at Thalian Hall (studio theater) : Wilmington comedy troupe Pineapple-Shaped Lamps presents the third installment of its occasional series of original horror-comedy sketches. Full title, appropriately enough, is "Laughing in the Dark: Origins: Resurrections: The Final Chapter: The New Blood: Season of the Witch." First staged in 2016, then again in 2019 , the sketches send up all manner of pop-culture horror tropes, and a few Wilmington references usually manage to worm their ways in as well. 7:30 p.m Oct. 4-5, 3 p.m. Oct. 6. 910-632-2285.
FRIDAY
Groove & Grub
Oct. 4 at DREAMS Garage : Fundraiser for Wilmington nonprofit DREAMS Center for Arts Education takes the form of a Low Country shrimp boil, with live music by Raleigh band Quentin Talley & The Soul Providers and Wilmington DJ Bigg B. Proceeds go to support DREAMS' mission of providing equitable access to arts education for area youth and teenagers. 6-9 p.m. Oct. 4 at DREAMS, 901 Fanning St. Single tickets start at $60, available in advance and at the door.
SATURDAY
Bark in the Park
Oct. 5 at Wrightsville Beach Park : Celebration of canines and canine agility has been happening annually at Wrightsville Beach Park for three decades now. The public can watch or enter their dogs in the disc-catching contest, no prior experience needed. If your dog's not athletic, there are also prizes for best personality and best dressed, along with best-dressed team. 11 a.m. Oct. 5. Free to attend.
Pets in the Park
Oct. 5 at Carolina Beach Lake Park : Pleasure Island Chamber of Commerce presents this fourth annual family-friendly celebration of pets, their owners, and pet-friendly businesses. Pets in the Park will feature live music, an "ask the vet" booth, food trucks, face-painting, pet costume and trick contests, giveaways and a mimosa and beer garden. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 5. Admission is $5, free for kids under 10.
Oct. 5 at Halyburton Park : Educational, family-friendly festival is dedicated to raising awareness about controlled burns in the longleaf pine ecosystem. Features activities for kids (crafts, games and more), fire equipment on display, hayrides, educational exhibits, live tunes from the Folkstone String Band, food trucks, juggling demos, raptor shows and, for the festival's grand finale, a live controlled burn demo. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 5, free.
Oct. 5 at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater : Multi-artist bill including rapper Chubb Rock, DJ Bigg B, Mike Lang and others in a concert featuring a range of musical styles. 6 p.m. Oct. 5, tickets start at $35.
Krispee Biscuits
Oct. 5 at The Palm Room : Wilmington electronic duo made up of a DJ and a classically trained violinist will get the crowd dancing at this Wrightsville Beach venue. 10 p.m. Oct. 5, cover at the door.
SUNDAY
Akropolis Reed Quintet
Oct. 6 at Beckwith Recital Hall : Chamber Music Wilmington presents this innovative five-piece group with an uncommon instrumentation: clarinet, alto sax, bassoon, bass clarinet and oboe. Playing work by Nina Simone and other composers. 4 p.m. Oct. 6, tickets are $19 and $39.
The Other Men
Oct. 6 at The Sandspur: Wilmington rock act that includes Ben Moore and Chad Troutman has a big, driving sound and pithy lyrics about spam callers and other undesirables. The Other Men play several songs by Troutman's former band, iconic Wilmington indie-rockers Glow in the Dark Scars. With The Temp Agency. 3 p.m. Oct. 6, free.
