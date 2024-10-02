Open in App
    • Star News

    As a hearing looms, here's where talks over a massive 99% coastal insurance rate hike stand

    By Gareth McGrath, USA TODAY NETWORK,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EnW5U_0vrGTZmv00

    Negotiations between state regulators and insurance companies over a potentially massive rate increases for North Carolina homeowners are going down to the wire.

    In January the N.C. Rate Bureau, a 14-member board that represents the industry, submitted a proposal to raise homeowner insurance premiums by 42% statewide and an eyewatering 99% in beach and coastal areas around Wilmington.

    The proposal, after a public hearing, was swiftly and vocally rejected by N.C. Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey .

    "I heard from more people on this rate filing than any other while I've been commissioner," Causey, who has been in office since 2017, said on Thursday, adding his agency received more than 25,000 comments − almost all of which were against it. "And I agreed with them."

    The commissioner's action triggered a judicial hearing, which is scheduled for Oct. 7.

    As that hearing grows closer, here's where things stand.

    STICKER SHOCK: NC's insurance companies want to raise rates for coastal homeowners by 99%

    Why do the insurance companies want such a big rate increase?

    In short, because they aren't making money and are worried about the future.

    The N.C. Rate Bureau cited two main factors for the surprisingly large rate increase proposal. First, is the rising cost of pretty much everything, including labor and potential repairs, driven by inflation and the lingering impacts of labor and material shortages tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The other is climate change, which is causing more frequent and widespread property destruction, particularly tied to bigger and stronger hurricanes, as the warming climate fuels more severe weather events. Damages in North Carolina tied to 2018's Hurricane Florence, for example, were estimated to top $22 billion, with much of that hitting inland areas.

    Other factors that are playing a role in the proposed substantial increase include the moratorium that was put into place during the pandemic on any rate increases and the cost of reinsurance − basically insurance for the insurance companies themselves in case a large-scale disaster stretches their financial ability to respond.

    "It will be four years in November since we last requested a homeowners rate increase, and even the approved change was only a small percentage of what was requested," said Jarred Chappell, chief operating officers with the rate bureau, in an email. "That has been the case over multiple rate filings, which has contributed to the ongoing rate need."

    Why can't the insurance companies just raise rates?

    North Carolina operates a regulated insurance market. That means that companies have to receive approval from state regulators to raise most rates, including those for homeowner and auto insurance.

    While some in the industry have said that limits competition in a somewhat closed market and doesn't make North Carolina an attractive market for insurance companies, Causey disagrees.

    He said the current system, which attempts to balance the needs of consumers and industry, offers some security for both sides and somewhat ring fences North Carolina from seeing the problems other coastal states, like Florida and Louisiana, are experiencing. In those states, many insurance companies are pulling out in the wake of repeated natural disasters and an inability to charge rates they believe reflect their liability and ability to turn a profit.

    That, in turn, is forcing the state to create government-run insurance companies of last resort for folks who otherwise can't get coverage, which generally offer higher premiums and less coverage to balance their books.

    Do proposed rate increases always end up in a hearing?

    Generally no, because that costs both the state and industry time and money that they'd rather not spend.

    Causey, a Republican who is running for re-election this November against Democrat Natasha Marcus , said in most rate disputes his department and the rate bureau have been able to negotiate before a hearing date and reach a mutually acceptable agreement.

    “We have done that very successfully in the past and get settlements that are mostly favorable to consumers," he said.

    That hasn't happened in this case.

    “We are at an impasse," Causey said. "We're going to court.”

    What happens at the Oct. 7 hearing?

    State law gives the insurance commissioner 45 days to issue an order once a hearing concludes, and the insurance industry always has the option of taking the issue to the courts if they reject the commissioner's findings.

    Causey said he understands that the industry needs a rate increase, not having seen one since the start of the decade.

    "And like consumers and every industry, they're getting hit by inflation," he said. "It's no different than any other industry or business."

    But Causey said an average statewide increase of more than 40%, and double that at the coast, just isn't fair to North Carolina consumers.

    "North Carolina consumers deserve a more thorough review of this proposal," Causey said in a statement in February announcing his rejection of the proposed rate hike. "I intend to make sure they get that review.”

    But whatever happens with this rate hike, that's not likely to be the end of the financial pain for coastal homeowners.

    Causey said this request is mostly tied to the industry's costs and payouts associated with the spate of natural disasters, including 2018's Hurricane Florence, North Carolina saw several years ago. He added that his office is still dealing with claims tied to Florence, having recently paid one out to the University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) tied to that devastating storm.

    “It takes years from the time a storm hits for the rates to catch up,” Causey said.

    That means damage from this month's unnamed storm, which dropped historic amounts of rain on parts of the Cape Fear region, and losses associated with Tropical Storm Debby and any from Hurricane Helene aren't taken into account with this rate filing.

    "If we could get Mother Nature to cooperate, we wouldn’t have many of these problems," he said of the natural disasters, many tied to climate change, that have hit the state in recent years. "But that’s just not the case."

    Reporter Gareth McGrath can be reached at GMcGrath@Gannett.com or @GarethMcGrathSN on X/Twitter. This story was produced with financial support from the Green South Foundation and the Prentice Foundation. The USA TODAY Network maintains full editorial control of the work.

    This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: As a hearing looms, here's where talks over a massive 99% coastal insurance rate hike stand

    I Toad Ya So
    2d ago
    Good. Insurance companies are crooks. Maybe they should lower the cost. Since they’re worth 100’s of billions.
