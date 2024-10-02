The solution to New Hanover students' cellphone usage in class could be student made

(This story was updated because an earlier version included an inaccuracy. The original version included incorrect information about Atiksh Bhan's status as a student at Hoggard.)

As the New Hanover County Board of Education has been looking for ways to lessen students’ cellphone use in the classroom, a solution might be on the way. And it’s student made.

Recent Hoggard High School graduate Samin Bhan and his brother Atiksh Bhan, who was also previously a student at Hoggard, co-founded the Lookupp app, which school board members expressed excitement about implementing at a recent meeting.

The app promotes face-to-face interaction, to in return, foster healthy digital habits and improved social connection. Students would download the Lookupp app on their phone and teachers would be able to create Lookupp zones and nudge students through the app to put away their phones.

Lookupp Leader and senior at Hoggard Crawford Anderson said the app is powered by Bluetooth low-energy technology that emits a signal of about 25 feet, which is the size of a normal classroom. Once the teacher notifies students, they will go to the app and a screen will appear telling them to lock their phones. Anderson said once they lock their phones, students will receive a point for every minute their phone is locked, and those points will be transferable into rewards such as gift cards.

“The idea is to keep it super simple for teachers and have this running as a self-sufficient process in classrooms where they don’t have to do anything,” Samin Bhan said. “All they’re doing is establishing that connection to their beacon and students will themselves lock their phone and gain points independently.”

The app has garnered support from over 120 teachers across the district and even professors and instructors at University of North Carolina Wilmington and Cape Fear Community College, according to Atiksh Bhan.

The app has been deployed as a pilot for six classrooms at Hoggard so far, with 68% of students in the pilot classrooms using the app without the Android version, which the Lookupp team is currently working on. Students also used Lookupp in other classrooms as well, showing that students wanted to use the app.

Samin Bhan also noted that through the pilot, students have been able to gain over 700,000 minutes of screen-free interaction in class. The project, Anderson said, has provided valuable insights into students’ phone usage patterns, supporting informed policy making.

The project was made possible by a grant from UNCW and a team of over a dozen Lookupp leaders at Hoggard also contributed to the project.

Atiksh Bhan noted that phone bans, magnetic locking pouches like Yondr, and restrictive screen time apps have been used in other schools, but although they might be well-intentioned, they struggle with scalability and sustainability.

The intrusive nature of these options clashes with typical teenage behaviors and desires for autonomy, Atiksh Bhan said, which is why there are higher abandonment rates for the options.

Samin Bhan said that although blanket phone bans seem to be a simple solution, it’s not that easy due to safety concerns and enforcement difficulties. Under this approach, teachers also turn into phone police, which in turn keeps them from fully focusing on instruction.

Parents in New Hanover County have expressed concerns about options that would totally restrict students from using their phones at school because they want to be able to reach their children during emergencies.

Samin Bhan said research from across the country and in other countries has shown inconclusive, weak and often contradictory results when it comes to a ban improving academic performance and mental well-being, and especially ineffective in fostering long-term behavioral change.

Lookupp’s goal is to build in resistance to screen addiction and improve in-person connection through its positive reinforcement model and the help of the community, according to Samin Bhan.

“You’re basically teaching them how to have their phones with them because they always will in their life, and being able to put it down,” Atiksh Bhan said.

Samin Bhan said he and his colleagues are not against bans and want the community to do what’s best. "We do believe that empowering the community with data is very important to make informed decisions," he said.

An adviser for Lookupp, Elham Ebrahimi, said the app will also serve as a tool for workforce development resources, allowing students to learn about different careers and have internship or shadowing opportunities.

Anderson also noted that Lookupp only takes students’ names and emails so that they can send the students rewards. The app does not track location or take any other personal information.

Ebrahimi said Lookupp would like to continue the pilot, expanding to four high schools and potentially two to five classrooms per high school. This will allow Lookupp to look at data to see which incentives are working and how they can fine tune the app.

There would be no cost to the school district to continue with the pilot. Interim Superintendent Chris Barnes said he would meet with principals to see which ones are interested in moving forward with the pilot.

