Election 2024: Meet the candidates for New Hanover County Board of Commissioners

Six candidates are vying for three spots on the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners this year.

The candidates include three Republicans and three Democrats. Two of the Republicans running are seeking reelection with one newcomer. One Democrat is seeking reelection, while the two other candidates are newcomers. One candidate currently holds a spot on the New Hanover County Board of Education.

In-person early voting will begin on Thursday, Oct. 17 and ends at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2. Absentee ballots must be requested by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29 and returned to the local board of elections by 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Election Day is set for Tuesday, Nov. 5. Voters planning to cast their ballots in person will be required to show photo ID at check in. North Carolina residents can check their voter registration status on the North Carolina State Board of Elections webpage .

Jonathan Barfield Jr.

Age: 58

Occupation: Broker / Owner of Barfield and Associates Realty, licensed Realtor since 1997

Family: Married to my wife Laura for 36 years and we have four adult daughters and two grandchildren.

Education: 1984 graduate of New Hanover High School, some college education

Political Affiliation: Democrat

John Hinnant

Age: 53

Occupation: Commercial Real Estate Broker / Residential Real Estate Appraiser

Family: Married to Jamie for 24 years. Two adult children (22 & 19).

Education: AS & BS-History 1993, Lees-McRae College (Banner Elk, NC)

Party Affiliation: Republican

Bill Rivenbark

Age: 71

Occupation: retired

Family : Spouse of 32 years, Tina Rivenbark; daughters, Monaca Lachman, Melissa Biggs, Alexandra Rivenbark

Education: New Hanover High School (New Hanover County Public Schools)

Political Affiliation: Republican

Cassidy Santaguida

Age: 45

Occupation : Software Product Manager

Family: One daughter

Education: Bachelor of Arts in Biology from the University of Texas at Austin

Political Affiliation : Democrat

Dane Scalise

Age: 39

Occupation: Lawyer

Family: I am a husband and father

Education: UNCG & UNC Law

Political Affiliation: Republican

Stephanie Walker

Age: Did not answer

Occupation: Small business owner (over 25 years) and New Hanover County Board of Education Member (since 2020)

Family: Married for 29 years, with 2 adult children and 2 adopted rescue cats

Education: Graduate of New Hanover High School. Bachelor’s degree in Political Science and master’s degree in Public Administration, both from UNCW. Hunt State Policy Fellow.

Political Affiliation: Democrat

What are the top three issues facing New Hanover County?

Barfield: Housing Affordability, Addressing the needs of and finding solutions for our unhoused population, funding to replace the Cape Fear Memorial bridge that does not include tolling.

Hinnant: Government Accountability for actions over the past 4 years is crucial. Issues include: Covid overreach, errors in the Port City United experiment, hiring individuals with criminal records, no drug screening and non-cooperation with law enforcement. PCU employees were not held to the same standard as all other county employees. Someone must be held accountable for exposing the county to the liability of PCU employee actions. A funding plan for overcrowded schools should be explored, a potential bond referendum with minimal to no property tax impact. Addressing housing affordability for the workforce while allowing infrastructure to catch up is also needed.

Rivenbark: Homelessness & affordable housing; opioid crisis; extending municipal water & sewer to the unincorporated areas of the county.

Santaguida: Our community is incredibly fortunate to be growing, especially when many places are losing residents. However, we haven't always kept pace with the infrastructure needs that come with rapid growth. It's essential that we manage this expansion thoughtfully to preserve the unique character of our community that we all cherish. The county has grown tremendously, but we haven’t always scaled effectively, which has contributed to: Increased housing costs and lack of sufficient housing for residents; inadequate public transit and lagging infrastructure amid accelerated growth; increased impacts on our environment and green spaces.

Scalise: Clean drinking water. Clean drinking water. Clean drinking water. New Hanover County needs to put questions about the quality of our drinking water behind us. Residents in areas of our county like Scotts Hill and elsewhere shouldn’t have to spend money on expensive filtration systems just to have clean water. That’s why I stopped Chemours from bringing four million pounds of poison through our county and will never stop holding polluters accountable, including pursuing lawsuits against them. Working with our federal, state, and local partners, I will see to it that we finally put this behind us.

Walker: Affordable housing, including housing insecurity and homelessness. Support for public schools, including much-needed capital improvements (repairs and new construction), support for teachers and staff, helping our high-needs schools, addressing mental health needs of students and staff, and investing in a future workforce for both the trade and tech industries, as well as preparing students for higher education. Additionally, there should be incentives to strengthen the teacher pipeline. Expansive growth, including rapid development, infrastructure needs (roads/traffic, public transit, schools, utilities, stormwater management), and environmental concerns (loss of wetlands, landfill space, and tree canopies).

How will you help to create a closer relationship between New Hanover County Schools and the county?

Barfield: I have worked closely with the school system since I was elected in 2008 and I’ve worked to increase funding each year to cover the needs of the system and I’ve supported the bonds passed to build back new College Park and Blair Elementary schools, and I voted to make our teachers the highest paid in the state by increasing their local supplement, and I’ve been endorsed by the New Hanover County Association of Educators because of my advocacy.

Hinnant: It starts with a personal relationship and professional demeanor. I have a personal relationship with several of the current members and a developing relationship with the current candidates. Then we need to establish a mutually agreed upon set of expectations and metrics for success. The Board of Commissioners provides the capital needs with a supplement to operations, the School Board handles performance. When we are attached at the head and the heart, we should be able to accomplish our mutually agreed upon goals. We also may need to have joint meetings more frequently.

Rivenbark: I served on the NHC school board so I understand the importance of the relationships between the NHCC and the NHC School Board. We as a commission support NHC Schools and the board, but we need them to returntheir focus to teaching the children. We all will be in a better place if they will all focus on teaching the children.

Santaguida: I will prioritize building strong, respectful relationships with members of the school board and other elected officials. I believe that by fostering a culture of mutual respect and working together as people, not just as political figures, we can better serve our community. I plan to advocate for regular joint meetings between the two boards to proactively plan for budgetary and capital needs long before budget season. I also plan to stay informed on school board policy discussions and build strong relationships with School administration to ensure effective collaboration.

Scalise: Listen to students, parents, and teachers, and provide our schools with the resources they need to prepare our kids for success. Maintain transparent, open dialogue and communication with NHCS’s board and administration. This isn’t just something I’m campaigning on – I’ve done it and will continue to do it. I proudly voted in favor of the latest county budget that delivered record funding to our public schools. I also successfully led the effort to save the Career Readiness Academy at Mosley, which serves some of our county’s most in need children, from being closed.

Walker: This is crucial, given that nearly one-third of the school budget comes from the county, and which is also responsible for capital improvements. As a current school board member, I already have established relationships with board members and staff, making me well-qualified to understand the needs and challenges of our schools. I would promote open dialogue, regular joint meetings, and one-on-one discussions with board members and administrators. Additionally, I would continue my work on the Turnaround Taskforce that I helped form, addressing the needs of high-priority schools, particularly in the realms of preschool, literacy, culture/climate, and college opportunities, while also addressing trauma and adverse childhood experiences (ACEs).

How will you address the need for affordable housing?

Barfield: The county has committed $15 million dollars over 5 years to invest in affordable housing developments and initiatives in our community and we are already seeing that investment payoff. I supported the county giving Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity 15 acres of land off Castle Hayne Rd where they are building a new community along with other land that we’ve given in the past. I supported investing $250,000 in Eden Village for water and sewer infrastructure. This will continue to be an ongoing challenge in our community and I’m committed to make sure that those who work in New Hanover County can also afford to live here.

Hinnant: In my professional experience, I have been a part of 2 different projects that included Workforce Housing units with no public investment. Half of all Primary Jobs in New Hanover County are employed with people who live outside of New Hanover County. That contributes to our traffic and congestion. A density bonus for developers providing a percentage of workforce and affordable units would deliver affordable units much faster than government and at no cost to taxpayers. Infrastructure reimbursements for deed restricted lots tied to pricing could be explored in new neighborhoods. An industrial developer is being incentivized for infrastructure now.

Rivenbark: We have already committed $15,000,000 over 5 years to support affordable housing in our community. But this is not a problem that we can solve alone. We are working with the foundation and area non-profits to address theissue. Additionally, the commission has also incorporated a focus on workforce housing in our planning board and zoning activities.

Santaguida: The county’s growth has been largely positive, but we must address that over one third of county residents are housing cost burdened. Our challenge now is to find ways to grow responsibly while making meaningful progress in solving our county’s housing crisis. Once elected I will collaborate with developers to reduce housing barriers and ensure that housing is accessible to all. I will advocate for local organizations that are already supporting our unhoused citizens and work to ensure the Comprehensive Plan provides a strategic framework and guiding principles to address affordable housing needs while protecting our environment.

Scalise: This is an area where we need to put our Community Endowment to work. The more the Endowment can do, the less the government must do with your tax dollars. Sometimes bad government policies make housing even more expensive. But we also must be mindful about where and how we build. We can’t develop every square inch of New Hanover County. Growth must make sense first and foremost for those residents who are here now, and we can’t jeopardize the character of our single-family neighborhoods.

Walker: We are in an affordable housing crisis, and it’s essential to collaborate to find solutions that ensure our citizens can afford to live here. Joint city-county meetings are a good start, however, we must establish sustainable initiatives now. As our region grows rapidly, solving this issue will require input from the community, elected officials, nonprofits, developers, and public-private partnerships. Strategies like expanding inclusionary zoning, exploring new zoning options, and creating accommodations for workforce housing are critical. These solutions could involve partnerships that offer payment assistance, tax incentives, supportive policies, and innovative financing. We should also learn from successful models in other regions.

What can New Hanover County do to attract more businesses?

Barfield: We have great economic development partners in the Wilmington Business Development, The Greater Wilmington Chamber of Commerce and Wilmington Downtown Inc, and we have continued to invest in those relationships and that investment has paid off in my time in office by creating thousands of new jobs in our county. WBD helps un craft the right sized tax incentive for those companies looking to locate here where that incentive would make us competitive with other communities. One such company is Live Oak Bank, a company that have become a major employer of local UNCW grads in our community as they have expanded their footprint.

Hinnant: Keep property taxes low, limit government over-reach, and continue to engage our educational partners UNCW, CFCC and NHCS to develop the workforce for our economy. Our public schools need to thrive as that is a key indicator for a company doing site selection as is housing affordability. Investments in water/sewer projects in the northern part of the county will pay dividends with the two business parks the county is developing. We need a county commission to be more vocal about road projects in the area. Castle Hayne Rd widening is not funded, yet GE’s 500 new jobs are.

Rivenbark: Wilmington Business Development (Scott Satterfield & Cliff Pyron) work tirelessly every day to attract & retain good, clean industry to our area, along with the good paying jobs that come with these industries. The first two questions asked when a potential employer is considering locating in our area are: “How is your school system?” and “How is your crime rate?” It’s critical that we ensure our local law enforcement and school systems are high-performing as their successes are at the forefront of the decisions of the most attractive potential employers.

Santaguida: Investing in local talent and empowering historically marginalized communities can grow a sustainable economy from within. Forward-thinking companies are attracted to vibrant communities with excellent schools, ample green spaces, and reliable public transportation. If we focus on building that community, we can ensure prosperity for generations to come. I will support organizations and educational options that address the workforce deficit in the skilled trades, advocate for incentives and programs that attract innovative, forward-looking industries, and support necessary housing and community programs that will ensure that the folks who work in New Hanover County can afford to live here.

Scalise: Keep our community safe and taxes low. Advocate for federal and state funding for major infrastructure, traffic remediation, and job training. Get government bureaucrats out of the way of small businesses doing what they are passionate about. Also, our outstanding local schools, including CFCC and UNCW, produce top-tier talent - we want graduates to stay here once they finish their education. Our citizens are entrepreneurial beyond belief, and Commissioners have a duty to make it easier – not harder – for new and existing businesses to succeed.

Walker: We attract businesses by being a community that firmly upholds its values. Here are a few ways: Prioritize sustainable development, environmental preservation, and climate resilience through Smart Growth principles. This includes addressing stormwater issues, holding polluters accountable, and protecting green spaces. Tackle the affordable housing crisis so essential workers like teachers, nurses, police, and firefighters can afford to live here. Be a hub for innovation and business support, including supporting incubators for startups. Support and fund public education to cultivate an educated workforce that remains in the area. Invest in infrastructure, including a robust public transportation system and community-wide high-speed internet.

What do you believe sets you apart from your opponents?

Barfield: Having served on the county commission since December 2008 I bring a unique historical perspective to the county commission. I have served as chair of the board on 4 separate occasions and vice chair on three occasions. I have been the senior member of the county commission since 2012 and I’m a second generation county commissioner. My father Jonathan (Joe) Barfield , Sr served as a county commissioner from 1980 until 1992, 12 years.

Hinnant: I’ve owned a small business, so I know the pressure of having others rely on you. I’ve worked in economic development and I have the experience it takes to attract business and investment without incentives. I have had to tighten my family budget in this economy and know that government should also be just as responsible. I’m deeply rooted in this community and I know This Place Matters.

Rivenbark: I just want to be able to say I did the best I could to make a difference. That’s how I feel everyday when I serve my hometown community as a commissioner. When my time on commission is done, I want to be able to say that I did the very best I could to make a difference…to leave New Hanover County better than I found it when I started. That’s what drives me to do my very best and makes me the best candidate for the job.

Santaguida: I’m the only candidate who has helped scale a tech company from a startup to a publicly traded enterprise, making me uniquely qualified to help steer the county’s next phase of growth. I’ve spent decades solving complex problems in an industry known for constant change. My tech career began at UT Austin as a software developer, where I also completed the Executive Leadership for IT Excellence program at the LBJ School Of Public Affairs. I moved to Wilmington in 2016 to pursue an opportunity at nCino, then a tech startup, where I helped lead and grow the software engineering team.

Scalise: Delivering results. I get things done, even when it’s difficult. My number one priority is protecting the citizens of New Hanover County and the very special place we call home. As your Commissioner, I will keep delivering for the people of New Hanover County.

Walker: I have a deep commitment to public service, viewing it as both a duty and a passion. As a native, I’ve witnessed our area's growth and am dedicated to helping our community thrive amidst change. Serving on the school board for the past four years has taught me how to navigate conflict and work across the aisle for positive outcomes. Coming from humble roots, I overcame adversity to become the first in my family to earn a college degree. I am a connector, collaborator, and empathetic listener who believes in hard work, creativity, kindness, and the importance of service.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Election 2024: Meet the candidates for New Hanover County Board of Commissioners