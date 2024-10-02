Open in App
    From Grenada to Wilmington: A doctor brings unique experience to family medicine

    By Renee Spencer, Wilmington StarNews,

    2 days ago

    (This story was updated because an earlier version included an inaccuracy. The original version contained an error in where Dr. Austin Sherman attended college.)

    Dr. Austin Sherman knew he wanted a career in medicine when he was just five years old.

    “My dad was an emergency room physician, so I was exposed to medicine at a very early age,” Sherman said. “My dad was always my hero.”

    His father often shared stories about people he had met and helped, and Sherman wanted to be able to help people, too. Originally from Ohio, Sherman attended Ohio University. After graduation, he enrolled in St. George’s School of Medicine — located in the Caribbean — and lived in Grenada for two years.

    Sherman says during his time in Grenada, he learned a lot about medicine and worked with people from all over the world. He explained because it always feels like summer there, he started to miss the seasons, and because medical school is rigorous, he spent a lot of time studying instead of exploring the beaches.

    “It was the best time of my life and simultaneously the worst time of my life,” he recalled with laughter.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kCloE_0vrGFFsZ00

    More healthcare news: After having her life turned 'upside down,' Wilmington woman finds her calling as a nurse

    Sherman noted there were many differences between life in Grenada, a developing country, and that in the U.S. That was especially true in the countries' healthcare systems.

    In addition to a lack of available resources, many of the people didn’t have as much knowledge about medicine and their health. He believes the two years caring for the people of Grenada was “an invaluable experience” that will help him better serve his patients in the Wilmington area, including achieving fluency in the Spanish language.

    “It really taught me a lot of communication skills early on in how to explain something in non-medical terms or layman terms,” he said. “It taught me how to take care of really sick people that maybe didn’t know a lot about their health and what was going on with it.”

    Sherman returned to the U.S. to do his clinical rotations in Chicago. When it came time to do his residency, Sherman and his wife, a physical therapist, decided on Wilmington.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42srlg_0vrGFFsZ00

    More healthcare news: Michael Jordan speaks at opening of Wilmington family clinic bearing his name

    “When we initially came here, we were looking for somewhere that was warmer, and my wife always wanted to move South,” Sherman explained.

    Sherman worked in both the clinic at Novant Health Primary Care and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center for three years, and when he graduated from medical school in May, he and his wife decided to make Wilmington their home.

    Sherman and his wife are both in the medical field, and he explained they felt the job market was good in the Wilmington area. Other factors included the weather and the activities the area offers, but Sherman said the primary reason they decided to stay in Wilmington was the people they had met during their time here.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qqtM9_0vrGFFsZ00

    “We made some really good connections,” he said.

    Some of those connections — ones he met during his first year of residency — helped him decide to stay at Novant and accept a position with Novant Health New Hanover Primary Care at Myrtle Grove. He officially began work on August 1, and he enjoys practicing family medicine because it allows him to treat patients from birth to 100.

    Sherman, who is just 29 years old, also has a full life outside of work. When he’s not working or spending time with his wife and their friends, Sherman can often be found on a basketball court. He plays in a men’s league and coaches a youth basketball team.

    Sherman is now accepting new patients. Those interested in making an appointment with him can call 910-662-6000.

    This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: From Grenada to Wilmington: A doctor brings unique experience to family medicine

