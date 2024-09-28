Open in App
    Election 2024: Meet the candidates for North Carolina commissioner of labor

    By Sarah Gleason, Wilmington StarNews,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j6sFD_0vmu6FRS00

    North Carolina Labor Commissioner Candidates

    The North Carolina labor commissioner, a part of the council of state, is tasked with protecting the safety and rights of the over 4 million workers in North Carolina by overseeing the North Carolina Department of Labor. Current commissioner, Josh Dobson, is not running for re-election, opening up the playing field to Braxton Winston II and Luke Farley. In a state that has been named No. 1 for business, both Farley and Winston hope to make it great for workers too.

    Braxton Winston II, Democrat

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bNqJP_0vmu6FRS00

    • Age: 41
    • Previously held offices: Served as an at-large member and mayor pro tem of Charlotte City Council
    • Profession: Union stagehand in sports media, college counselor for the Delaware College Scholars Program
    • Stances on top issues: North Carolina has been ranked No. 1 in business, but not for workers -- and Winston hopes to change that. If elected, he plans to achieve this goal by creating safer work environments, fair wages, addressing staffing shortages and getting more funding for the Occupational Safety & Health Division of the labor department. He sees worker support as a wholistic endeavor wherein transportation for workers, affordable housing and childcare need to be addressed for workers to be fully supported. He is also an advocate for heat safety regulations for workers.
    • Campaign news: Winston was recently endorsed by Equality North Carolina Action Fund PAC, a PAC dedicated to protecting LGBTQ rights.

    Luke Farley, Republican

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o7Ss6_0vmu6FRS00

    • Age: 38
    • Previously held offices: None, but served as secretary of Durham's Board of Elections
    • Profession: Attorney in construction law
    • Stances on top issues: Similar to Winston, Farley also hopes for North Carolina to be the best state for business and for workers. He wants to keep workers safe and he supports apprenticeship programs to help fill the skilled worker shortage. Farley believes workers should not be required to take the COVID-19 vaccine and he plans to take action against employers who enforce this. He also disagrees with heat-related regulation for workers like requiring mandated breaks and water stations, among other things, when temperatures get high saying, it will "kill jobs and drive up the price of housing and food," according to his campaign website.
    • Campaign news: Farley is endorsed by former labor commissioner Cherie Berry.

    This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Election 2024: Meet the candidates for North Carolina commissioner of labor

