    Election 2024: Meet the candidates for North Carolina commissioner of insurance

    By Sarah Gleason, Wilmington StarNews,

    2 days ago

    North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Candidates

    The North Carolina Department of Insurance oversees insurance complaints, investigates fraud and helps educate the public on insurance issues like how to be hurricane ready. Incumbent Mike Causey, who has been in the role since 2017, is running for re-election against Democrat Natasha Marcus.

    Mike Causey, Republican

    • Age: 74
    • Previously held offices: Current commissioner of insurance
    • Profession: North Carolina commissioner of insurance. Previously owned an insurance agency and worked for North Carolina Department of Transportation
    • Stances on top issues: The key to lower insurance rates for North Carolinians is more competition, he says. Causey supports associated health plans and hiring more fraud investigators. In May, Causey announced an 8% increase in dwelling insurance , a significantly lower rate than the North Carolina Rate Bureau requested, but did so without a public hearing , the News & Observer reported.
    • Campaign news: As the News & Observer reported in February, Causey has moved insurance offices from urban areas to more rural areas and has hired several people he has political or personal connections to while in office.

    Natasha Marcus, Democrat

    • Age: 55
    • Previously held offices: North Carolina senator for District 41
    • Profession: Senator for District 41 (serving her third term), former attorney
    • Stances on top issues: Marcus has stood up against corruption and greed as a senator, she says, and plans to do the same if elected insurance commissioner. She wants to make sure insurance rates are lower and hold public hearings to ensure transparency and accountability and she hopes to help fill the department vacancies by advocating for more competitive wages.
    • Campaign news: In an opinion piece Marcus wrote for the Asheville Citizen Times , she called out Causey saying, "he has failed to hold a court-style public hearing, preferring instead to make private agreements with the insurance companies that allow rates to rise time and time again."

    This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Election 2024: Meet the candidates for North Carolina commissioner of insurance

