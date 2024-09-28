Oysters, Oktoberfest & spooky stuff in this month's Wilmington-area food-and-drink events

It's a glorious food time in the Wilmington area. It's locals' summer. It's the start of oyster season and it's so, so much of the local Oktoberfest fun. It's a busy month in terms of food-and-drink events. Here's a look at what's on the books for October.

Oct. 1 : The Coastal Land Trust is hosting an Oyster Roast for The Coast to raise money to help save the South End of Topsail Island. Look for local oysters from Ghost Fleet Oyster Co ., one beverage included with the ticket price, music, and a silent auction. Tickets are $50 and it takes place 5-8 p.m. at Surf City Brewing , 400 Alston Blvd. in Hampstead.

Oct. 3 : Wine Knot Sky Bar and Lounge is hosting a Blush & Bubbly: Rosé and Sparkling Wine Tasting beginning at 6 p.m. Tickets are $30 and it's 6-8 p.m. on the ninth floor at 201 N. Front St. in downtown Wilmington.

Oct. 4 : The recently opened The Golf Barn at 7 Bell Swamp Connection N.E. in Winnabow is hosting an Oktoberfest celebration. It starts at 4 p.m. with special, limited time local beers and a special menu from 2 Bros Coastal Cuisine food truck.

Oct. 5 -12 : The Wilmington-based Shuckin' Shack restaurant brand is bringing back the Fresh & Raw Tour . It's the third annual event for the intimate concert series that raises money for blood cancer research. It started in September in Illinois and Florida but ends in the Cape Fear region. It's at the downtown Wilmington location on Oct. 5, in Surf City on Oct. 10, in Leland on Oct. 11, and there's a full-day block party in Carolina Beach noon-7 p.m. on Oct. 12.

Oct. 5 : It's the ninth annual Oktoberfest event at Waterline Brewing Co . at 721 Surry St. in downtown Wilmington. It's noon to 8 p.m. with a performance from the Harbour Towne Fest Band, German style food trucks and Crofton's Pretzels, games, contests and more.

Oct. 6-31 : The Eagle's Dare is ready for the season with a Halloween pop-up (with a Black Lagoon theme), and a full schedule of events from a Spooky Drag Brunch on Oct. 6 to live music and burlesque and a Murder on the Dance Floor event with The Beehive Blondes on Oct. 31.

Oct. 6 : The Green House Restaurant in Wilmington is once again partnering with a local farm and business for its farm dinner series. This time, it takes place at Sea Love Sea Salt at 1321 Croomsbridge Road in Burgaw. It begins at 2 p.m. with music and drinks, then there are farm tours and a six-course dinner. Tickets are $120-150.

Oct. 8 : The G Prime steakhouse at 1981 Eastwood Road near Wrightsville Beach is hosting a luxury Italian wine dinner with the Queen of Wines. It begins at 5 p.m .

Oct. 9 : Another wine dinner is planned at Stoked Restaurant in Carolina Beach. This one is a four-course meal, with dishes like Carolina Shrimp Fritters, braised beef cheeks and sweet potato cheesecake. Tickets are $50 and it starts at 6:30 p.m. at 313 Canal Drive.

Oct. 9 : Covey restaurant at 1610 Tiburon Drive in Wilmington has been offering a variety of wine tastings and other events. This time, it's an Italian Wine Dinner with Thomas Cuni. Tickets are $95 for a four-course dinner featuring wines from Damilano, Tua Rita and Zenato.

Oct. 10-13 : In Hampstead, Carol Sue Farms is hosting a Fall Festival with hayrides, seasonal ice cream, pumpkins, apple cider and more. Hours are 2-7 p.m. Oct. 10-11, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 12 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 13 at 19888 U.S. 17 .

Oct. 11 : Sweet n Savory Cafe is hosting another of its popular wine dinners. This one has a We've Got Game theme. Cost is $69 per person and reservations are required. It starts at 6 p.m. at 1611 Pavilion Place. Call 910-256-0115 .

Oct. 9 : In Leland, Brunswick Beer XChange is hosting a German beer and pretzel pairing with Crofton's Pretzels. A flight of four beers will be paired with a pretzel bite. It's at 3 p.m. at 201 Village Road N.E.

Oct. 12 : The Residents of Old Wilmington is once again opening up the best part of their homes for the Back Door Kitchen Tour . Tickets are $40 and includes a look at nine historic homes.

Oct. 12 : The fourth annual Veg-Out Festival takes place at Greenfield Lake Park by the Rotary Wheel Garden. The event focuses on green living, vegan and vegetarian food, and traditional and alternative health care. It's 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Oct. 13 : The Northside Food Co-op is hosting a Chopped by the Coast fundraiser inspired by the popular Food Network series. Four North Carolina chefs will prepare a two-course meal featuring a basket of mystery ingredients during a live cooking competition. Tickets are $60-85 and it starts at noon, although there’s a VIP mixology competition at 11 a.m. It’s at The Harrelson Center, 20 N. Fourth St., Wilmington.

Oct. 15 : Chef Dean Neff of Seabird restaurant is partnering with fellow James Beard Foundation Award nominee Preeti Waas of Cheeni Indian Food Emporium for two fundraising dinners to benefit the Southern Smoke Foundation that helps restaurant workers. The first multi-course, collaborative dinner is in Wilmington at 1 S. Front St. Neff will travel to Durham in November for the second.

Oct. 17 : Southport Cheese Shoppe and Haven are offering a return of their popular wine and cheese pairing . The cost is $27 for four curated wine selections paired with cheeses and accompaniments. Attendance is limited . Call 860-202-9301 to register.

Oct. 19 : In downtown Wilmington, Flytrap Brewing is celebrating 10 years in business . The event includes a special German lager release, a 10-year anniversary stein, food from Crofton’s Pretzels, oysters from Ghost Fleet Oyster Co., face painting, live music, and the brewery's first ever pumpkin patch, which debuts on Oct. 4 at 319 Walnut St.

Oct. 19 : Feast Down East and Taste Carolina Gourmet are joining forces to raise money to strengthen Southeastern North Carolina's food system. A Wilmington Downtown Tasting Tour will take participants for five or six restaurants for curated food and cocktail tastings. Tickets are $140 for tours at 2:15 or 5:15 p.m.

Oct. 19 : The Wilmington West Rotary Club is hosting its fourth annual Oysters in October event at the historic Burgwin-Wright House and Gardens. There will be steamed oysters, a low country boil, a selection of beverages and live music. It’s 5-8 p.m. and tickets are $75 and include two beverage tickets.

Oct. 19 : There’s a Pop-Up Market & Brunch at Watermans Brewing with artists and vendors, the chance to paint a pumpkin, and the Brighter Days Coffee truck with a new fall menu. It’s 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1610 Pavilion Place near Wrightsville Beach.

Oct. 19 : Oceanic restaurant in Wrightsville Beach hosts their annual Oyster Roast on the Crystal Pier beginning at 5 p.m. Look for live music, beer and wine, and oysters prepared a variety of ways – freshly shucked, Southern Rockerfeller style, steamed, and casino style. Tickets are $50 .

Oct. 19 : The North Brunswick Chamber of Commerce Bands, Brews and BBQ event features award-winning barbecue, local craft beers, and music on the Brunswick Riverwalk at Belville at 580 River Road. The event includes both professional and amateurs level competitions. It’s 11 a.m.-4 p.m .

Oct. 20 : Wrightsville Beach Brewery ’s popular Oysterberfest returns. They promise their best prices of the year on steamed and raw oysters. Entry is free with live music and food and drink vouchers are available for purchase. It takes place noon to 6 p.m. at 6201 Oleander Dr. in Wilmington .

Oct. 21 : The Burgaw Rotary Club is hosting a Barbecue Fundraiser at Healing Hands Animal Hospital, 423 U.S. 117 S. It’s 11 a.m. to 2 p.m .

Oct. 25 : Another business is celebrating 10 years in business with a party. Cape Fear Spice Merchants at 20 Market St. in downtown Wilmington will have food, drinks, and live music. Look for complimentary food samples, tea mimosas, tea mocktails, and more. It’s 6-8:30 p.m .

Oct. 25-26 : Two of the area’s best-known beer and wine festivals take place this weekend. First, it’s the V oracious Beer and Wine Festival on Oct. 25 and then it’s the Lighthouse Beer and Wine Festival , benefiting the Carousel Child Advocacy Center on Oct. 26. Tickets are $35-80 or you can get a weekend pass for $140.

Oct. 26 : There’s still plenty of German-style fun to be had at the 11 th annual Calabash Oktoberfest . Look for beer, food, arm wrestling contests, live music, line dancing and more. It’s at 947 Carter Drive from 11 a.m.-5 p.m .

Oct. 26 : The Cape Fear Food and Wine Club, a part of The Seasoned Gourmet at 5500 Market St. In Wilmington, is offering an interactive mystery dinner in addition to their cooking and wine classes. Guests receive a character assignment and instructions upon booking as to how to play their part amidst a multi-course meal from chef Jennifer Wright. Cost is $90 and it starts at 6 p.m .

Oct. 31 : There's another mystery in The Davis Community in Porters Neck. The Murder Myster Dinner: Midnight at the Masquerade event is at Cornelia's Restaurant . All of the participants are fellow detectives working to figure things out. Tickets are $80 and include a buffet dinner and the professional show.

STAY CONNECTED: Keep up with the area’s latest food news by signing up for the Port City Foodies newsletter and following us on Facebook and Instagram .

Allison Ballard is the food and dining reporter at the StarNews. You can reach her at aballard@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Oysters, Oktoberfest & spooky stuff in this month's Wilmington-area food-and-drink events