Election 2024: Meet the candidates for Pender County Board of Commissioners District 4

For the Pender County Board of Commissioners District 4 seat, Ken Smith, who defeated incumbent Jackie Newton in the primary, will face Demetrice A. Keith in the November election.

In-person early voting begins on Thursday, Oct. 17 and ends at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2. Absentee ballots must be requested by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, and those ballots must be returned to the voter’s local board of elections office by 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.

Demetrice A. Keith

Age: 63

Ken Smith

Age: 49

What are the three biggest infrastructure needs in Pender County?

Keith: The three biggest infrastructure needs are transportation, telecommunication networks, and water. In Pender County, there is lack of ways to get around within the county. There is still a need for internet access; many areas still do not have it. Many residents do not have access to good clean water.

Smith: Three needs that we will have to address are updating existing roads to accommodate higher traffic volumes, update our stormwater management plans related to flooding and hurricanes, and we will need to review school facilities to meet the overcrowding that has impacted many of our classrooms.

What should Pender County do to promote economic development?

Keith: Pender County can promote economic development by ensuring that the proper infrastructure has been developed and is in place to recruit good jobs. Big industries will locate in areas that have good places to live and go to school.

Smith: We need to continue with our upgrading of the water and sewer department to meet the needs of our residents and industries. We should consider the success of the Pender Commerce Park and reproduce that plan to other parts of our county in recruiting sectors like technology and manufacturing.

How can the county manage growth?

Keith: The county can manage growth by using all of its resources to research ways to promote healthy growth within the county. It is not good to over plan or over build in one area and leave other areas desolate and underfunded.

Smith: We have to strengthen our comprehensive growth plan to protect our farmlands and green spaces. Our county commissioners will have to continue building a strong relationship with our state representatives to ensure that legislation is in place to promote smart growth.

What is the biggest issue residents in Pender County face right now?

Keith: Pender County is a very large county. It is the fifth-largest county in North Carolina. There is not one issue that the county residents face at this time but several, such as transportation, housing, water and having the proper schools to prepare our students for the future.

Smith: Rapid growth that has caused a negative impact on our infrastructure.

Why are you the best candidate for this position?

Keith: I am the best candidate for this position because I am a lifelong resident of Pender. In my career, I have worked within the criminal justice system, the education system and the housing industry. All have given me a wealth of knowledge on how things are supposed to run smoothly and efficiently.

Smith: With my past experience as the chair of the Pender County Board of Education and mayor of Atkinson, I would be well-positioned for a role as a county commissioner due to my extensive understanding of local governance, community needs, and public service. I have demonstrated a commitment to serving Pender County and advocating for the needs of all residents.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Election 2024: Meet the candidates for Pender County Board of Commissioners District 4