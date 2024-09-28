Election 2024: Meet the candidates for Pender County Board of Commissioners District 1

For the Pender County Board of Commissioners District 1 race, incumbent Brad George will face challenger Jim Harris.

In-person early voting begins on Thursday, Oct. 17 and ends at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2. Absentee ballots must be requested by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, and those ballots must be returned to the voter’s local board of elections office by 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.

Brad George

Age: 56

56 Occupation: Maintenance Coordinator

Maintenance Coordinator Family: Married 34 years; father of two sons and one daughter; one grandchild

Married 34 years; father of two sons and one daughter; one grandchild Education: Topsail High School graduate; U.S. Navy A School; Cape Fear Community College, machining technology, air condition, and heating and refrigeration technology

Topsail High School graduate; U.S. Navy A School; Cape Fear Community College, machining technology, air condition, and heating and refrigeration technology Political Affiliation: Republican

Jim Harris

Age: 71

71 Occupation: Retired

Retired Family: Married; three adult children; six grandchildren

Married; three adult children; six grandchildren Education: Master’s degree, marketing and economics

Master’s degree, marketing and economics Political Affiliation: Democrat

What are the three biggest infrastructure needs in Pender County?

George: 1) The Highway and road network in Eastern Pender is severely undersized and several years behind the inter-county explosive growth, and the commuter traffic headed north and south. 2) Public Utilities- Both water and Sewer services are lacking in several areas of Pender County. The absence of these service has restricted growth in those areas and has pushed higher density growth into areas that are already heavily populated. 3) Schools: Like the utilities, the public school facilities are feeling the pressure of the explosive growth, and much like the utilities, funding and resources must be directed to those areas experience excessive growth.

Harris: Transportation, schools, parks and recreation

What should Pender County do to promote economic development?

George: Pender County has an excellent relationship with Wilmington Business Development. They have been instrumental in help recruit industry to Pender County and they will continue to as we explore the next location for an industrial park. While WBD works to recruit larger industries, I would also like to see Pender County develop an economic development department, I see this department working to recruit and working to guide those smaller business owners in making their dreams come true, showcasing all that Pender has to offer, helping them with the process from start of the dream all the way to ribbon cutting.

Harris: Establish new Commercial and Retail Commerce Parks in designated areas of the County, such as one that exists in Penderlea, as well as business “zones” elsewhere, with an emphasis on transportation requirements. Provide tax incentives to existing and new small businesses, but have larger corporations pay their fair share. By proactively investing in each and every one of the infrastructure items (#1 above), Pender can attract and sustainably support new business growth by developing a robust transportation network, expanding our highly educated workforce, and creating attractive outdoor living spaces demanded by today’s families and businesses.

How can the county manage growth?

George: Pender County is currently in the process of updating the comprehensive plan, updating this along with the outdated Unified Development Ordinance will help map the future of growth in Pender. Unfortunately for eastern Pender these changes will be too late for most areas, but maybe updating the ordinance and plan will help central and western Pender avoid the destruction that has occurred in Eastern Pender.

Harris: In a word, proactively. Growth will not abate in the foreseeable future; we need to anticipate its public impacts and optimize its opportunities. A Smart Growth approach will help reduce the arbitrary designation of business & residential land use, traffic congestion, and visual blight while enhancing public recreation facilities. The Board, with public input, should explore downzoning opportunities in sensitive coastal areas, proactively mitigate natural disasters in order to maximize worker productivity, hold new developments accountable and advocate for more flexible solutions at the State level as required to correct the imbalance between public and private interests.

What is the biggest issue residents in Pender County face right now?

George: Tax burden. Pender is ranked 76th out of 100 counties with a high tax rate, we must continue to recruit commercial and industry to the county. Less than 10% of the county tax base is commercial or industrial, growing that base reduces the burden on the residential taxpayer, it also brings more opportunities such as shopping, dining and tourism, which in turn brings sales tax revenue.

Harris: The Board has arguably acted as though housing development anytime, anywhere, and at any cost is a sound policy and practice. Clear-cutting large tracts should be prohibited. Property taxes are climbing steeply while developers are keen to build ever larger, more expensive homes at maximum density, which negatively impacts our fragile ecosystem, while maximizing their profits. Affordable housing is virtually non-existent, impacting our police, teachers, small business owners, first-time homeowners and the elderly. Homeowners receiving a fixed income will ultimately be unable to pay their annual property taxes. We must balance the equation of “who benefits versus who pays.”

Why are you the best candidate for this position?

George: Lifelong Pender resident: This provides me the history of how we got here, which will help in the reversal of the current uncontrolled trend. Served 10.5 years as an elected official on the Pender County School Board: Provided me insight to Pender County’s needs. Allowed me the opportunity to see from the county to the coast and understand the different challenges each area faces. Dedicated public servant: From serving in the Navy to leading a youth softball organization, or from a Boy Scout leader to a commissioner, my dedication is to the citizens of this great country, state and county.

Harris: I spent my 40+ year career listening, learning and addressing large and multi-enterprise healthcare corporation business needs with practical information technology and professional service solutions. As an executive, I’ve developed competencies among subordinates that provided significant economic and strategic results. I’m smart enough to know how much more I have to learn, but I’ve mastered the art and science of how to effectively plan, followed by establishing metrics to monitor and measure day-to-day operational success. I’ve worked closely with other executives to define strategic initiatives, capital budgeting priorities, human resource requirements, and evidence-based, two-way collaborative problem solving.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Election 2024: Meet the candidates for Pender County Board of Commissioners District 1