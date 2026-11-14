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After three marriages, Kim Kardashian knows a thing or two about engagement rings — and a source says the billionaire has been giving Lewis Hamilton the full rundown on what she envisions on her finger next.

“Kim’s even given him the exact specs on the setting she wants,” the source tells Star. “It’s just a matter of waiting for him to put together the perfect proposal. Things are in the works.”

The Skims mogul, 46, and the F1 driver, 41, first sparked dating rumors earlier this year, with the romance progressing rapidly.

As Starpreviously reported, Kardashian’s four kids, North, 13, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 7 — all of whom she shares with ex-husband No. 3 Kanye West — have already given their blessing for Hamilton to put a ring on it.

“Until he’s officially proposed, Kim won’t start seriously planning the wedding — she’s too superstitious for that,” the source notes. “But of course, she’s dreaming up ideas with her sisters and her good friends, including Jennifer Lawrence, who she’s said she wants in her bridal party this time around.”

Instagram/Lewis Hamilton

Prior to tying the knot with rapper West, 49, during a lavish Italian wedding in 2014, the reality star said “I do” to basketball player Kris Humphries on camera in 2011 and eloped with music producer Damon Thomas in Las Vegas in 2000.

On The Kardashians, the All’s Fair actress revealed even her quickie nuptials came with a 14-carat engagement ring, per InStyle.

Aside from getting betrothed themselves, Kardashian and her British racing pro beau are taking other major steps together, says Star‘s source.

“They’ve also been house hunting in the Cotswolds,” shares the source. “It’s important to Lewis, because he wants to keep some roots in England.”

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