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Sofía Vergara‘s America’s Got Talent castmates are rallying around her in the wake of ex-husband Joe Manganiello‘s bombshell memoir, Bloodlines, a source tells Star.

Simon Cowell “and the rest of the AGT gang thought they had already been through the worst with Sofía and Joe’s break-up,” admits the source. “But now that Joe’s got a book to sell, he’s dragging all his dirty laundry and sour grapes back out into public view again.”

The Modern Family alum, 54, joined the hit competition series as a judge in 2020, just three years before her marriage to Manganiello, 49, came to a shocking end.

“She’s the show’s secret weapon and one of its most popular personalities ever, and they know how to protect her and make her feel loved and valued, no matter what an ex is saying about her,” shares the source. “Under normal circumstances Sofia would be a little embarrassed to accept so much support from her colleagues … but this case seems different because Joe is really showing a vindictive streak.”

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As Star previously reported, Vergara is furious about the way she’s depicted in Manganiello’s new memoir.

In the book, the former True Blood alum alleges, per People, that their seven-year union became “devoid of any emotionality whatsoever” amid his battle with a mysterious autoimmune disease, and that the Griselda actress refused to hug him, even when he begged.

Manganiello, who filed for divorce from Vergara in 2023 and has since found love with fiancee Caitlin O’Connor, also claimed that Vergara ridiculed him when he adopted his beloved Chihuahua, Bubbles, in 2019 amid mental health struggles.

“Sofía is absolutely stunned that Joe would accuse her of neglecting him after everything she did for him,” Star‘s source revealed at the time. “They did have a terrible time in the marriage at times, especially towards the end, but she’s disgusted that he’d bring it up all these years later to try and sell books.”

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