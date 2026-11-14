Photo by John Shearer/WireImage; Knopf

Ari Emanuel‘s memoir, Roll the Calls, just got some major recognition from Audible.

According to the online audiobook retailer, the book has been dubbed one of the Best Listens of 2026 in Celebrity Memoirs.

Released in September and narrated by Emanuel’s client Bob Odenkirk, the memoir takes readers through the 65-year-old’s remarkable journey from a young boy growing up in Chicago with dyslexia to becoming one of Hollywood’s most powerful agents.

In Roll the Calls, Emanuel pulls back the curtain on the highs and lows of his career, offering an unfiltered look at what it took to build an entertainment empire while representing some of the industry’s biggest names, including Ben Affleck, Mark Wahlberg and more.

The former Endeavor Talent Agency founder currently serves as CEO of WME Group and executive chairman of TKO Group Holdings, the parent company of UFC and WWE. Emanuel also famously inspired Jeremy Piven‘s character Ari Gold on Entourage.

During a May interview with People, Emanuel described the memoir as “filled with hard truths I’ve learned about success, failure, loyalty, betrayal, getting by, not getting by, standing up for yourself, showing up for others — and especially how to navigate the crippling self-doubt that comes from what feels like your own personal handicap.”

Knopf

Audible editor Yvonne Durant praised Emanuel’s storytelling, describing the memoir as feeling “like a romp of sorts,” while also applauding him for bringing attention to learning disabilities.

The recognition from Audible may carry special meaning for Emanuel, who has credited the audiobook platform, founded by Don Katz, with helping him get through two to three books each month. Katz also has a personal connection to dyslexia, having raised a daughter with the learning disability, according to Durant during her interview with Emanuel.

Emanuel’s memoir joins an impressive lineup on Audible’s Best Listens of 2026, including Sylvester Stallone‘s The Steps, Christina Applegate‘s You with the Sad Eyes and Lena Dunham‘s Famesick.

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