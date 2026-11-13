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Taylor Frankie Paul might have a new crush — on the new lead of The Bachelor — after her season of The Bachelorette was axed.

On Friday, November 13, ABC announced that the next Bachelor will be NFL star Sam Hartman. Bachelor Nation Scoop posted a photo of the Washington Commanders quarterback, 27, on Instagram, writing in the caption, “What do you think of this pick?”

The reality TV personality, 32, took to the post’s comment section, sharing a GIF of herself during a The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives confessional where she moved her mouth coyly. She also commented, “Well he’s cute,” on the post.

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Additionally, in a joint Instagram post between bachelor nation and bachelor happy hour sharing the news, Taylor commented: “Dang, sign me up 😍.”

Other stars also expressed their approval of the network’s pick.

The first Golden Bachelorette, Joan Vassos, wrote, “Welcome to Bachelor Nation, Sam!!! Can’t wait for your journey to begin!” Meanwhile, Southern Charm‘s Sally Carson commented, “put me in coach 🫡.”

Hartman appeared on Good Morning America Friday morning and admitted, “I’m excited, but also very nervous.”

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As Star previously reported, Taylor’s season of The Bachelorette was axed just days before its March premiere after TMZ posted a video of an alleged domestic violence altercation in 2023 between Taylor and ex Dakota Mortensen, with whom she shares son Ever, 2.

In the video, Taylor appeared to throw multiple metal bar stools at Mortensen, 33, in front of her daughter, Indy, 9, whom she shares with ex-husband Tate Paul. Taylor and Tate also share son Ocean, 6.

According to The Salt Lake Tribune , Taylor was charged with domestic violence assault and reached a plea-in-abeyance deal in 2023. In August, the judge lowered felony charges of aggravated assault to a misdemeanor, bringing an end to the legal ordeal.

During season 5 of SLOMW, Taylor revealed she got engaged to Doug Mason while filming the show but the pair eventually broke things off, per People.

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