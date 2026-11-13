Instagram: jamielynnspears

Jamie Lynn Spears is focusing on her children after her sister, Britney Spears, took to social media to vow she’ll “find a new family.”

On Friday, November 13, the former Zoey 101 star, 35, took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos. While the photodump began with an image of Jamie Lynn by herself, the other images showed her with friends and family, including her two daughters, Maddie, 18, and Ivey, 8, and mother Lynne Spears.

“Ask them how many consistent relationships they have in their life, and it will tell you everything about their character,” she cryptically captioned the post, while also limiting comments.

The Sweet Magnolias alum’s post comes after the “Oops! … I Did It Again” singer, 44, shared an Instagram post on Sunday, November 1, featuring an image of Dakota Fanning raising her middle finger in the 2003 movie Uptown Girls.

Instagram: jamielynnspears

“I will find a new family!!!” Britney wrote at the beginning of her caption, before singling out Jamie Lynn and her ex-husband Kevin Federline, 48, as she recalled incidents she claimed had left her feeling mistreated.

“Jamie Lynn never let me hold Ivy one time when I would visit in Louisiana during covid in two-week trips,” the pop star alleged — apparently referring to Ivey, who Jamie Lynn shares with husband Jamie Watson. She added, “And Kevin wouldn’t let me use the bathroom when I would pick my children up in their house!!!”

Britney continued, “They made me feel like a slave and have all their secret things they did behind my back and all I ever did was work for my dad!!!”

She ended her message by repeating, “I will find a new family !!!”

Britney, of course, has publicly discussed her strained relationships with several family members over the years, particularly her father, Jamie, 74, who previously oversaw her controversial conservatorship.

She has, however, started spending more time with her own children, Sean Preston Federline, 21, and Jayden James Federline, 20, recently and even traveled with them to Dollywood back in October.

Britney’s post did not explain what prompted her to revisit the family disputes.

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