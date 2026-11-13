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Candace Cameron Bure has returned to The View panel, nearly a decade after leaving the show in 2016.

The Fuller House actress, 50, made a guest appearance on Friday, November 13, reuniting with cohostsSara Haines, Joy Behar,Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, and Alyssa Farah Griffin. During her return, Bure couldn’t resist cracking a few jokes.

“It was hardest to work with Brian Teta every day,” Bure quipped, as the camera cut to the show’s producer, as cited by Entertainment Weekly. “It was the most difficult.”

Behar, 84, chimed in, “You get enemies out of the blue any minute.”

Bure — who won season 5 of Fox’s Special Forces — also talked about her experiences on the competition series.

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“It gave me a little taste of what our military does. Every day, every year putting their lives on the line,” Bure added. “The View might’ve been harder, but I love you guys.”

Bure’s return to the franchise will continue Saturday when she steps in as a guest moderator on The Weekend View.

The Full House alum previously revealed that she turned down an earlier invitation to return to the show because it coincided with the birth of her daughter Natasha‘s baby in October.

“They did reach out to me, and they offered me the week that my daughter gave birth, so I knew that was coming,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “I didn’t want to be far away and miss anything, but I’m definitely open to it.”

Bure is married to Russian-American former NHL hockey player Valeri Bure. They share three children: Natasha, 27, Lev, 26, and Maksim, 24.

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