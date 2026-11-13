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Britney Spears is opening up to her followers about her current state of mind.

The pop star, who has been showing off her recent travels on Instagram, shared a short video on Thursday, November 12, that appears to have been taken during a restaurant outing with friends.

“The fragility I feel here in this beautiful place literally makes me want to cry,” the “Toxic” singer, 44, began in the caption. “The people are so kind. The girl at the restaurant said, ‘Sweetie, you have a stain on your dress,’ but her intention was with humility in it. It was real.”

Spears, who spoke about her recent trip to New York, added, “It’s the little things, and I’m not sure why I can’t let that go the way that lady said it.”

“New York was a crazy trip, but I obviously don’t show that personally,” she noted, explaining that she “literally cried” her “eyes out” because her “body and soul felt a connection by seeing so many unbelievably beautiful people.”

Spears recalled sitting down on a bench and seeing a father look at his baby girl, calling it “one of the most beautiful moments I’ve ever experienced in my life.”

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Describing it as an “awakening,” Spears wrote, “God elevated me to a consciousness and spiritual intelligence combined. At once, I froze, time stopped, and that was it. 🌹🪽🌹.”

Spears’ latest post comes amid the recent buzz circulating ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, who reportedly plans to release a four-part “tell-all” docuseries on Apple TV in December.

Variety reported that Timberlake, 45, plans to discuss some of the Princess of Pop’s comments in her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, in his upcoming documentary.

It also appears that Spears is launching a jewelry line, BTiny, according to a new website that was launched Friday, November 13, days after it was reported that she was preparing to announce a new business venture.

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