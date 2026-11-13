Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / MEGA; Curtis Hilbun / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Bunnie XO is letting 50 Cent do the talking as she vents about a life-size cutout of her that was thrown away.

On Thursday, November 12, the 46-year-old posted an Instagram video of herself lip-syncing to one of 50 Cent’s rants, in which he says he woke up to find Floyd Mayweather hating on T.I., Nelly, and himself. In his video, 50 Cent, 51, argued that the former boxer, 49, should be upset with Nelly, 52, but that the hate aimed at him isn’t justified.

Instagram/Bunnie XO

By using that particular clip, Bunnie (real name: Alisa DeFord) seemed to be implying that, like 50 Cent, any anger directed at her is unwarranted. However, she cracked up at the end, indicating she isn’t taking it too seriously.

“When the life size cut out of you gets loaded into the back of a dump truck in broad daylight & you weren’t even offered it,” she wrote over the clip. In the caption, she added, “Who has it, I want it.”

On Wednesday, November 11, when Bunnie learned through a TMZ Instagram video that the cutout of her had been removed from ex-husband Jelly Roll‘s Goodnight Nashville bar. Even worse, it was reportedly tossed into a dumpster. She made it clear in the comments that she wanted it, asking, “How much?”

ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

As Star previously reported, the 41-year-old country star (real name: Jason DeFord) and Bunnie finalized their divorce in July, though they insist they’re still friends. The pair have even said they’re still expecting a baby together.

Meanwhile, Bunnie has been living her best life, showing off a new hairstyle, a new horse, and new adventures. She’d just really like to have that cutout back.

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