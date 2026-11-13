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Sam Hartman is trading the football field for the Bachelor mansion.

The Washington Commanders quarterback, 27, has been named the leading man for season 30 of The Bachelor, but he admitted he’s “very nervous” about the role.

“I have a tough time holding a conversation with one girl; 30 is gonna be pretty tough,” Hartman admitted during an appearance on Good Morning America on Friday, November 13, per People.

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The former Wake Forest athlete revealed that he wasn’t exactly sold on the idea when ABC first approached him about joining the show.

“At first I was like, ‘No way,'” he recalled. “I just think the connotation of it, I was like, ‘I don’t know.'”

However, the NFL player eventually decided that finding the woman he wants to spend the rest of his life with was worth taking a chance on reality TV.

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Hartman also got some advice from Bachelor hostJesse Palmer, who happens to know a thing or two about making the jump from professional football to reality TV. Palmer, 48, was the quarterback for the New York Giants before he was chosen as the star of The Bachelor season 5.

“I got really lucky to talk to Jesse Palmer,” he said. “He kind of gave me the insight of what it is, what it’s not.”

Season 30 of The Bachelor is set to premiere on March 21, 2027, nearly two years after Grant Ellis got down on one knee and proposed to Juliana Pasquarosa during the season 29 finale.

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