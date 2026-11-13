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Dan Reynolds is absolutely trying to woo Sofía Vergara, a source tells Star after the pair were spotted enjoying a romantic dinner in Beverly Hills late last month.

“He’s a very attractive man and there’s definitely a spark between them, but she’s not making it easy,” admits the source, adding that the Modern Family alum, 54, is interested but wary of the newly single Imagine Dragons frontman, 39.

After four years of dating, Reynolds split from Friday Night Lights alum Minka Kelly in October, per People. He also shares four children — Arrow, 14, Valentine, 7, and 9-year-old twins Gia and Coco — with ex-wife and musician Aja Volkman.

“She’s being careful,” the source says of Vergara, who was previously married to Deal or No Deal Island host Joe Manganiello and high school sweetheart Joe Gonzalez, with whom she shares 35-year-old son Manolo.

“The last thing she wants is to be some rebound,” explains the source. “The reality is he’s just gotten out of a four-year relationship, so it’s hard to believe he’d be ready for anything serious.”

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That being said, Vergara, who was last linked to orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman in 2025, isn’t totally shutting the door on a romance with Reynolds.

“If he plays his cards right, he definitely has a chance,” admits the source. “But right now, she’s just having fun flirting and getting to know him better,” which is just fine with the “Radioactive” singer.

“He seems to be fine taking things at her pace,” the source says. “It’s no secret that Sofía isn’t the only woman he’s pursuing right now, so it’s not as though he’s sitting home alone.”

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