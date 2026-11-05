Nicole Eggert Admits She Felt Financially ‘Underwater’ Amid Breast Cancer Treatment: ‘It Just Adds Up’

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Nicole Eggert is reflecting on her breast cancer journey and the costs of treatment.

In an October 30 interview with Fox News Digital, the Baywatch alum, 54, said she felt like she was drowning amid the mounting costs associated with treatment following her 2023 cancer diagnosis.

“I had to completely come to the realization that I wasn’t going to have income,” Eggert told the outlet, adding that her treatment schedule left her unable to commit to acting jobs. “So that’s like an entirely other added stress that I think a lot of people, that’s like last on the list, right? But it’s huge.”

Eggert — who is a mom to daughters Keegan, 15 and Dilyn, 28 — said the financial and physical toll of chemotherapy and radiation treatments were compounded by the cost and responsibilities of being a “100 percent single” mom.

“It’s a lot that people don’t really… you can’t even wrap your head around it,” she said about the cost of treatment. “As I was going along, I was like, ‘Oh, you’re kidding.’ Like, it just adds up and it adds up.”

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“In my line of work, I couldn’t commit to being on any kind of production because I’m going to be in and out of treatment three to five, at least, days a week. So it’s not like it’s work from home kind of work,” Eggert continued. “And yet the bills don’t stop. And the teenagers still need their things. And life needs their things. And the car still needs the gas. And, you know, all of it.”

Ultimately, Eggert said, the experience taught her to establish a strong community and ask for help when she needed it.

“You have to be able to say ‘hey, I’m underwater here. I don’t know how I’m gonna do this,'” she told Fox News Digital.

As for where she currently stands in her cancer journey, the Charles in Charge star, who first publicly revealed her diagnosis to People in January 2024, shared that in December 2023, she was diagnosed with a rare form of stage 2 cribriform carcinoma breast cancer.

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After undergoing treatment, Eggert revealed via Instagram in August 2025 that she had undergone a mastectomy and reconstruction surgery, and in March 2026, told her followers that she underwent a full hysterectomy after tests revealed “early signs of more cancer.”

“We can give in to our fear and anxiety, or we can surrender to this great mystery with courage. What a journey,” Eggert wrote on Instagram at the time, sharing that the procedure can help eliminate seven types of cancer, including ovarian, cervical, uterine and more. “I am grateful to my doctors for keeping such a close eye on me. 🙏.”

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