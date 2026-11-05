Bill Skarsgard Says He Uses the Pennywise Voice On His Kids If They ‘Misbehave’

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For Bill Skarsgård, the Pennywise voice can sometimes come in handy when he’s at home.

The 36-year-old Swedish actor revealed that he sometimes used the iconic clown’s creepy voice on his kids at home, but only if the occasion warrants it.

“I would imagine you’re not doing your Pennywise voice in the company of your children. Have they heard you do Pennywise?” host Josh Horowitz asked Skarsgård during the Thursday, November 5, episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

Skarsgård starred as Pennywise the Dancing Clown in 2017’s It Chapter One and has since reprised the role for 2019’s It Chapter Two and the 2025 HBO series It: Welcome to Derry.

And while he wafts in and out of the voice at home, the actor, who has become a staple horror actor, said he’ll only turn on the voice for his kids, “if they misbehave.”

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“He can slip out there. Can slip in, can slip out, and Nosferatu can pop in,” Skarsgård, who shares two children with longtime partner Alida Morberg, continued, referencing his equally creepy run as Count Orlok for the 2024 movie Nosferatu. “There’s a whole colorful bunch of schizophrenic daddy.”

As for what’s next for Skarsgård in the horror world, he’s taking a cautious approach when it comes to the genre.

“It would have to be something that felt original to me, that was something that I hadn’t done before,” he shared. “I feel, kind of, spent with those things. But there’s villains [that] could be really fun in different ways, and if it’s the right kind.”

Villainous roles are not something he’s “actively looking for” at this part of his career, however.

“It’s if I feel compelled to do something,” Skarsgård added. “… I’ve also noticed that I don’t want to become jaded … which means that I think I could probably go long stretches without working and just waiting for something to be compelling enough for me to work on.”

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