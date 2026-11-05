Travis Kelce Reveals What He’s Looking Forward to for First Christmas Married to Taylor Swift

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Travis Kelce is getting in the holiday spirit.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 37, is already thinking about his first Christmas being married to pop star Taylor Swift.

“I’m excited for this year to be my first Christmas as a married man,” the athlete said in a video posted to X on Thursday, November 5, promoting Tommy Hilfiger’s new winter campaign.

“I love all the old traditions and can’t wait to start some new ones. I start celebrating as that tree goes up,” he added, according to Women’s Wear Daily, which revealed that the company will drop videos from the campaign weekly in a lead-up to the holidays.

Kelce said that his “perfect” holiday would include playing in a night game on Christmas Day and being with his “entire family.”

As Star previously reported, the pro football player and the Life of a Showgirl artist, 36, tied the knot over the 4th of July weekend, and tons of celebrities were in attendance to celebrate the A-list couple.

Annie Wermiel/New York Post/MEGA

About 100 of their closest pals were invited to The Garden on July 2 for a rehearsal dinner ahead of a lavish celebration with approximately 1,000 people on Friday, July 3.

While details from their big night have remained mostly under wraps, Kelce told reporters in August that it “was a fun offseason.”

“Wedding was the best night of my life,” he said. “And I appreciate everybody who came out and celebrated and had fun with us.”

“It was a crazy night. It was full of a lot of celebration,” Kelce added, before telling reporters that it’s now all about “football, baby.”

Neither Kelce nor Swift had bridesmaids or groomsmen. The Super Bowl champ opted for his older brother, Jason Kelce, to stand beside him as Best Man and the “Anti-Hero” singer’s brother, Austin Swift, was her Man of Honor.

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