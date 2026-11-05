Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Traveling to ‘Cities Where They Could Build a Future’ Amid U.K. Return

Francis Dias/NEWSPIX INTERNATION / MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have an ulterior motive for their travels.

After it was announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit Brussels, Belgium, on Tuesday, November 10, to open the Lost Screen Memorial, a source told journalist Rob Shuter‘s Naughty But Nice Substack that their “international charity trips are about more than the causes they support.”

The trips give Harry, 42, and Meghan, 45, a chance to “see how they are received and identify cities where they could build a future,” the source said in the report, published Thursday, November 5.

The Daily Mail reported earlier this week that the married couple and their two children — Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5 — have been staying with a wealthy businessman friend who lives in the Cotswolds since their return to the U.K., so it’s not surprising that they’d keep their options open.

James Whatling / MEGA

“They need a place that wants them as much as they want to be there,” Shuter’s source said. “They are looking for connections, opportunities and a community where they can feel at home.”

Harry and Meghan’s outing to Brussels marks their first joint trip abroad since they moved back to the U.K. in August.

As Star previously reported, the Spare author and the former Suits actress have reportedly been hoping to make a purchase on a new home.

However, an insider previously claimed in Shuter’s Substack that “their house hunt has effectively stalled.”

“They haven’t found anything they both love that they can realistically afford,” the insider added.

According to the Naughty But Nice report, the pair had their eyes on the Cotswolds region and a property that costs approximately £10 million (more than $13 million).

“They have champagne tastes, but the bank balance isn’t matching the ambition,” said a source.

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